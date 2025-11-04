Go1 Survey Unveils How AI Adoption Shapes L&D Strategies

New research shows employees embrace AI learning tools while organizations struggle with governance and strategy

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Go1 , the leading content aggregator for people-first L&D leaders, unveils its research, Who owns AI upskilling? Survey insights on AI skill adoption shaping a modern L&D strategy , and its data report, Keeping Pace: Leading Learning in the Age of AI . Together, they uncover how learning and development (L&D) teams are redefining their role in helping organizations learn responsibly and effectively with AI. The white paper and report showcase the survey results from 1,000 learners and 1,000 L&D professionals across the U.S., U.K., and Australia, conducted in October 2025.

Most employees are not waiting for AI training to be assigned, they're proactively seeking learning that aligns with their role and unique goals. This shift in learning appetite expands the role and importance of self-directed learning across organizations. Rather than debating structure versus autonomy, successful strategies integrate both — where executives establish clear expectations for AI in learning, and L&D builds the frameworks that make those goals actionable for every learner. Modern L&D strategies should:

Structure AI adoption with clear guardrails that enable autonomy and responsible experimentation.

Establish transparent communication, addressing the gap where only 45% of teams have defined AI usage expectations.

Leverage AI-driven personalization within a centralized framework to balance scale and individual learning needs.

Adopt a blended approach that unites leadership vision with learner-centric flexibility and empowerment.

"The data is clear. AI adoption in learning is widespread, but governance is fragmented," said Chris Eigeland , Go1 CEO. "L&D plays a pivotal role in building the confidence and structure needed for organizations to learn responsibly with AI. This is the L&D future Go1 has been helping our customers build."

Employees have rapidly adopted AI as a learning companion, with 57% using AI-driven learning tools in the past month and nearly 70% engaging with AI weekly. The benefits:

47% appreciate AI's ability to save time on routine tasks,

37% value finding answers more quickly, and

19% appreciate discovering more relevant content.

AI Adoption in Workplace Learning Requires Human Partnership

Employees are embracing AI as a learning partner, with most using AI-driven tools weekly to find answers faster and save time on repetitive tasks. Nearly three-quarters (74%) view AI-driven personalization as equally or more effective than human-designed learning experiences, and half are comfortable letting AI tailor their development paths.

Yet this enthusiasm remains surface-level. Only 14% of employees identify as advanced users, and just over half feel confident selecting the right AI tool for specific tasks. Many still crave balance — 49% want more control over personalization, and 44% continue to value human connection as part of their growth.

While AI accelerates access to information and reduces administrative friction, technology alone can't meet every learner's need. It's up to L&D professionals to design experiences that blend AI efficiency with the empathy and context that drive real learning outcomes.

L&D Leaders See AI's Potential But Lack Authority to Execute

Executives play a vital role in setting the vision and expectations for how AI supports learning. But it's L&D who translate that vision into scalable, learner-centric strategies that connect organizational goals with what employees truly want and need.

Most L&D teams see the promise. Nearly seven in ten identify upskilling as the area where AI delivers the most value, and over 60% believe it can significantly boost engagement. Many are already leveraging AI for skills analysis and adaptive learning — clear signs of progress.

Still, integration remains inconsistent. While 82% of organizations use AI in learning, only about half have made it a significant part of their content strategy. Ownership is also murky: just 23% of L&D professionals say accountability for AI is "very clear."

To move forward confidently, executive leadership must define clear expectations and frameworks, while L&D leads the strategy, ensuring AI enhances self-directed learning and empowers employees to take charge of their growth. This alignment builds trust, consistency, and long-term success in AI-powered learning.

For more information about Go1, please visit Go1.com . For more information and insights from its surveys of 1,000 U.S., U.K. and Australian learners and 1,000 U.S., U.K. and Australian L&D professionals, review its research and data report .

About Go1

Go1 frees L&D leaders from endless content searching so they can focus on what matters most: developing people. By consolidating essential skill development and compliance training into a single aggregated platform, Go1 has helped 10,000+ organizations reduce L&D content costs while improving the learner experience. The company has raised over $400 million in funding from investors AirTree Ventures, Blue Cloud Ventures, Five Sigma, Insight Partners, Madrona, Salesforce Ventures, SEEK Investments, SoftBank Vision Fund 2 and Y Combinator. Go1 is a Y Combinator 2023 Top Company. To learn more, visit Go1.com .

