GO2 Delivery and LuftCar Partner to Revolutionize Cleantech Cargo Delivery in Virginia and North Carolina

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GO2 Delivery, a leader in same-day, carbon-neutral courier services in Virginia, has partnered with LuftCar, a developer of hydrogen-powered eVTOL (electric Vertical Take-Off and Landing) cargo vehicles. This collaboration aims to deliver innovative, sustainable air cargo solutions across Virginia and North Carolina.

GO2 Delivery will deploy a fleet of LuftCar's autonomous, zero-emission air vehicles, enhancing its eco-friendly courier services with faster last-mile and middle-mile delivery options. As a sales channel partner, GO2 Delivery will also offer LuftCar's vehicles to businesses, government agencies, and organizations committed to sustainable transport solutions.

"Partnering with LuftCar strengthens our commitment to sustainability by integrating advanced, clean technology into our services," said Eric Brown, CEO of GO2 Delivery. "We're excited to lead this transformative shift, offering customers fast, reliable, and environmentally responsible air cargo delivery."

Santh Sathya, CEO of LuftCar, added, "This partnership with GO2 Delivery is a pivotal step toward our goal of a cleaner cargo delivery industry, setting new standards in speed, affordability, and environmental responsibility."

GO2 Delivery will conduct demonstrations of LuftCar's vehicles to showcase their efficiency, reduced delivery times, and minimized environmental impact.

This partnership marks an important step in sustainable cargo delivery for Virginia and North Carolina, benefiting both businesses and communities.

About GO2 Delivery

GO2 Delivery is a Virginia-based leader in same-day, carbon-neutral delivery, specializing in medical and business courier services. With a focus on sustainability, GO2 Delivery offers eco-friendly delivery without compromising speed, setting new standards for green logistics.

About LuftCar

LuftCar creates hydrogen-powered eVTOL cargo vehicles and infrastructure, offering fast, clean, and affordable solutions for last-mile delivery.

