GO2 Foundation for Lung Cancer Expands Scientific Leadership Board in Effort to Double Five-Year Survival Rate by 2025

SAN CARLOS, Calif. and WASHINGTON, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With the goal of doubling the five-year survival rate of lung cancer patients from 20 percent to 40 percent by 2025, today the GO2 Foundation for Lung Cancer (GO2 Foundation) announced it is expanding its Scientific Leadership Board (SLB). GO2 Foundation's SLB will now include four new committees dedicated to increasing rates of early detection, advancing comprehensive biomarker testing and precision medicine, increasing reach and impact of community engagement, and improving quality of life. Each of these committees reflects one of GO2 Foundation's four strategic priorities.

The SLB provides recommendations to GO2 Foundation leadership and staff to guide program and project development in support of the organization's mission. The SLB works primarily on clinical and translational research and excellence in clinical care but may also advise on public policy, patient services, and other areas of the organization, as needed.

"The new committees on our Scientific Leadership Board include our country's best and brightest cancer researchers and clinicians whose expertise and dedication will help us reach our goal of significantly increasing lung cancer survival rates over the next few years," said Christine Lovly, MD, PhD, chair of GO2's SLB and Associate Professor of Medicine (Hematology/Oncology) and Ingram Associate Professor of Cancer Research at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Dr. Lovly, along with SLB vice chair William R. Mayfield, MD, FACS, a thoracic surgeon and Chief Surgical Officer at WellStar Health System, will lead the four committees in their work to expand and improve lung cancer screening and other detection methodologies, biomarker testing, guideline-driven precision care, community participation, equitable access to screening and care, and high quality survivorship. "One of the most notable aspects of this group, said Dr. Mayfield, is the diversity across different specialties of medical providers and researchers, to ensure that we are looking at problems from every angle."

"The SLB will be an invaluable resource as GO2 Foundation continues to pursue our long sought goal of bettering the prognosis and quality of life of people diagnosed with lung cancer," said Laurie Fenton Ambrose, President and CEO of GO2 Foundation. "The breadth of experiences, knowledge, and perspectives offered by this esteemed group of individuals will help us get closer to our goal of doubling survival rates."

Following is a list of GO2 Foundation's SLB committees and membership:

Early Detection Committee

Debra S. Dyer , MD, FACR, Professor and Chair, Department of Radiology, National Jewish Health

, MD, FACR, Professor and Chair, Department of Radiology, National Jewish Health Joelle Fathi , DNP, RN, ARNP, ANP-BC, CTTS, Associate Teaching Professor, University of Washington School of Nursing

, DNP, RN, ARNP, ANP-BC, CTTS, Associate Teaching Professor, School of Nursing William R. Mayfield , MD, FACS, Thoracic Surgeon; Chief Surgical Officer, WellStar Health System

, MD, FACS, Thoracic Surgeon; Chief Surgical Officer, WellStar Health System Peter Mazzone , MD, MPH, FCCP, Director, Lung Cancer Program, Respiratory Institute, Cleveland Clinic

, MD, MPH, FCCP, Director, Lung Cancer Program, Respiratory Institute, Cleveland Clinic Jacob Sands , MD, Physician, Instructor, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Harvard Medical School

, MD, Physician, Instructor, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Douglas E. Wood , MD, FACS, FRCSEd, The Henry N. Harkins Professor and Chair, Department of Surgery, University of Washington

Biomarker Testing and Precision Medicine Committee

Trever Bivona , MD, PhD, Professor, University of California, San Francisco

, MD, PhD, Professor, Hossein Borghaei , DO, MS, Professor and Chief, Thoracic Oncology, Fox Chase Cancer Center

, DO, MS, Professor and Chief, Thoracic Oncology, Fox Chase Cancer Center Karen Kelly , MD, Professor of Medicine, Associate Director for Clinical Research, University of California, Davis Comprehensive Cancer Center

, MD, Professor of Medicine, Associate Director for Clinical Research, Comprehensive Cancer Center Christine Lovly , MD, PhD, Associate Professor of Medicine (Hematology/Oncology), Ingram Associate Professor of Cancer Research, and Co-Leader, Translational Research and Interventional Oncology Research Program; Vanderbilt University Medical Center

, MD, PhD, Associate Professor of Medicine (Hematology/Oncology), Ingram Associate Professor of Cancer Research, and Co-Leader, Translational Research and Interventional Oncology Research Program; Medical Center Kathryn F. Mileham , MD, FACP, Chief, Section of Thoracic Oncology, Atrium Health – Levine Cancer Institute

, MD, FACP, Chief, Section of Thoracic Oncology, Atrium Health – Levine Cancer Institute Luis E. Raez , MD, FACP, FCCP, Medical Director & Chief Scientific Officer;; Memorial Cancer Institute, Memorial Health Care System; Clinical Professor of Medicine; Herbert Wertheim College of Medicine, Florida International University

, MD, FACP, FCCP, Medical Director & Chief Scientific Officer;; Memorial Cancer Institute, Memorial Health Care System; Clinical Professor of Medicine; of Medicine, Natasha Rekhtman , MD, PhD, Attending Pathologist, Thoracic Pathology & Cytopathology, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

Community Engagement Committee

Jan M. Eberth , PhD, FACE, Associate Professor of Epidemiology and Director, Rural and Minority Health Research Center, University of South Carolina Arnold School of Public Health

, PhD, FACE, Associate Professor of Epidemiology and Director, Rural and Minority Health Research Center, Arnold School of Public Health Jhanelle E. Gray, MD, Department Chair, Program Leader & Senior Member, Thoracic Oncology; Co-Leader Molecular Medicine Program, Moffitt Cancer Center

Drew Moghanaki , MD, MPH, Professor of Radiation Oncology, David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA , Chief of Thoracic Oncology Section; UCLA Department of Radiation Oncology; Staff Physician, Veterans Affairs Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System

, MD, MPH, Professor of Radiation Oncology, of Medicine at , Chief of Thoracic Oncology Section; UCLA Department of Radiation Oncology; Staff Physician, Veterans Affairs Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System Jamie S. Ostroff , PhD, Chief, Behavioral Sciences Service, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

, PhD, Chief, Behavioral Sciences Service, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center Ray U. Osarogiagbon, MBBS, FACP, Chief Scientist; Director, Baptist Memorial Healthcare Corporation; Multidisciplinary Thoracic Oncology Program, Baptist Cancer Center

Healthcare Corporation; Multidisciplinary Thoracic Oncology Program, Baptist Cancer Center Alison Mayer Sachs , MSW, LSW, CSW, OSW-C, FAOSW, Director, Community Outreach & Cancer Support Services, Eisenhower Lucy Curci Cancer Center

Quality of Life Committee

Pamela Samson , MD, MPHS, Assistant Professor, Department of Radiation Oncology, Washington University in Saint Louis

, MD, MPHS, Assistant Professor, Department of Radiation Oncology, in Jamie L. Studts , PhD, Professor, Division of Medical Oncology; Scientific Director, Behavioral Oncology, University of Colorado School of Medicine

, PhD, Professor, Division of Medical Oncology; Scientific Director, Behavioral Oncology, School of Medicine Kerri B. Susko , LISW-CP, OSW-C, Counselor, Center for Integrative Oncology and Survivorship & Director, Cancer Support Community, Prisma Health Cancer

, LISW-CP, OSW-C, Counselor, Center for Integrative Oncology and Survivorship & Director, Cancer Support Community, Prisma Health Cancer Jennifer Temel , MD, Professor of Medicine, Harvard Medical School ; Director, Cancer Outcomes Research and Education Program, Massachusetts General Hospital

For more information on the GO2 Foundation for Lung Cancer Scientific Leadership Board, please visit https://go2foundation.org.

About GO2 Foundation for Lung Cancer

Founded by patients and survivors, GO2 Foundation for Lung Cancer transforms survivorship as the world's leading organization dedicated to saving, extending, and improving the lives of those vulnerable, at risk, and diagnosed with lung cancer. The GO2 Foundation serves and listens to those living with and at risk for lung cancer to reduce stigma, improve quality of life and increase survival. They empower its community by helping people navigate the paths of early detection, diagnosis and treatment. Insights allow the GO2 Foundation to improve care, amplify awareness, drive advocacy and lead research with the vision of doubling the five-year survival rate by 2025. For more information, visit https://go2foundation.org.

