GO2 Foundation for Lung Cancer Partners with eHealth App Belong Beating Cancer Together to Improve Treatment Management

GO 2 Foundation will have both a community forum and a membership area on the Belong eHealth app for its community of nearly 100,000 individuals. Within the membership area, GO 2 Foundation's social workers, clinical trial specialists, and survivor-volunteers will provide hope, education, and support to those living with lung cancer and their caregivers.

Members will get the latest treatment updates, access to GO 2 's suite of educational materials, an appointment tracker, an area to store medical documents, and peer-to-peer support. Through the partnership, GO 2 Foundation and Belong will also study members' experiences to better address the needs of the lung cancer community.

"We're delighted to introduce our community to the Belong social network," said Laurie Fenton Ambrose, Co-Founder, President and CEO of the GO 2 Foundation for Lung Cancer. "Open communication is such a meaningful way to share information, inspire action, and spread comfort. The Belong platform has been impressive in both its user engagement and ability to analyze real-world data. This partnership will allow us to both support and learn from more patients and caregivers as we transform lung cancer survivorship."

Belong's free and anonymous app uses machine learning and AI to deliver highly personalized and relevant information to people with cancer and their caregivers. It also includes forums for the many different aspects of cancer recovery such as emotional support, nutrition, pain and symptoms and radiation. The app boasts a very high average engagement rate of 90 minutes per user per month.

"Belong's community has always set out to include as many cancer patients as possible," said Eliran Malki, Co-founder and CEO of Belong. "The more people we can connect with caregivers, doctors and each other, the more we can help those who need it most. Each 'Belonger's' journey provides amazing actionable insights into the struggles and needs of other cancer patients. GO 2 Foundation is the world's largest lung cancer organization and our partnership will lead to more people getting the support they need. At the same time, it will increase what we know about lung cancer treatment and survivorship as we share resources."

GO 2 Foundation for Lung Cancer is a newly formed organization created by the merger of the Lung Cancer Alliance and the Bonnie J. Addario Lung Cancer Foundation. The organization provides access to life-changing patient information and support services, advances research that spans the continuum of care, and grassroots advocacy to increase funding and access to high-quality care.

About GO 2 Foundation for Lung Cancer

Founded by patients and survivors, GO 2 Foundation for Lung Cancer transforms survivorship as the world's leading organization dedicated to saving, extending, and improving the lives of those vulnerable, at risk, and diagnosed with lung cancer.

GO 2 Foundation works to change the reality of living with lung cancer by ending stigma, increasing public and private research funding, and ensuring access to care.

Website: https://go2foundation.org/

About Belong

Founded in 2015 by noted entrepreneurs Eliran Malki, Irad Deutsch and Ohad Rubin after each lost relatives to cancer, Belong - Beating Cancer Together is a free patient navigation app that allows cancer patients and their support network to explore and better manage their treatment journey while improving their quality of life. The Belong global community gains access to a proprietary big data platform and machine learning technology that enables people to connect, receive and share clinical information anonymously and to privately discuss urgent issues related to their condition. The Belong Patient Engagement Platform provides healthcare organizations with an end-to-end solution that includes personalized and configurable patient engagement tools, navigation and management services. Today, Belong is the world's largest digital cancer patient platform and has partnerships with the American Cancer Society, Colorectal Cancer Canada, Janssen Pharmaceuticals and others. The company also conducts research, collaborates with leading universities and has published research with The American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) and other organizations.

Website: https://belong.life/

