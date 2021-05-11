GO2 Foundation Seeks to Better Understand Needs of People with Small Cell Lung Cancer

SAN CARLOS, Calif. and WASHINGTON, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GO2 Foundation for Lung Cancer (GO2 Foundation) has launched a landmark initiative to identify the needs of the Small Cell Lung Cancer (SCLC) community. SCLC is an aggressive type of cancer found in approximately 13% of all lung cancer patients. Because it is often diagnosed in later stages, the 5-year survival rate has historically been low at 7%.

"Identifying and helping to address the essential needs of patients with SCLC and their providers is the primary goal of the Small Cell Lung Cancer Initiative," said Dr. Christine M. Lovly, MD, PhD, chair of GO2 Foundation's Scientific Leadership Board (SLB) and Associate Professor of Medicine at the Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center. "Through these efforts, we aim to assist one of our most vulnerable patient communities gain better access to educational materials, support, community engagement, and cutting-edge clinical trials."

SCLC is a rapidly-growing and aggressive cancer, making early diagnosis and treatment key to transforming survivorship. Unfortunately, engaging with this patient community has been difficult due to high symptom burden experienced by patients with SCLC and poor survival outcomes coupled with challenges to accessing care.

Through the SCLC Initiative, GO2 Foundation will engage with its national network of 850 Centers of Excellence comprised of community-based medical facilities and health care professionals to reach out to the SCLC community to:

Learn directly from people with SCLC and their caregivers about their unmet needs;

Study best practices from on-the-ground health care professionals in communities with high levels of SCLC;

Develop new education and support materials; and,

Help connect patients to the newest treatment options and promising clinical trials.

"As rapid and exciting advances come forward for treating SCLC, this initiative will put substantial resources towards the goal of helping to ensure patients and their caregivers are identified and engaged in a consistent and meaningful way. The various types of support and services will be tailored to patients to best meet people where they are," said Laurie Fenton Ambrose, co-founder, president and CEO of GO2 Foundation.

As one component of the initiative, GO2 Foundation encourages anyone diagnosed with or caring for someone living with SCLC to lend their voice and participate in an anonymous survey to inform this lifesaving effort. The survey can be found here. For more information about the Small Cell Lung Cancer Initiative, please contact GO2 Foundation at [email protected].

GO2 Foundation is partnering with pharmaceutical and biotechnology partners to help bring awareness of new SCLC research, educational resources and potential therapeutic options with the aim of establishing a community of survivors and caregivers. Amgen, AstraZeneca, G1 Therapeutics, Genentech, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, and Merck are all supporting the launch and implementation of this initiative.

