Go2 Staffing and Go2 Perimeter Staffing Announces Strategic Partnership With 1st Team Advertising

BALTIMORE, May 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Go2 Staffing Solutions and Go2 Perimeter Staffing today announced a strategic partnership with 1st Team Advertising. This partnership will allow Go2's staffing brands to leverage 1st Team Advertising's proprietary technology and processes for effectively recruiting candidates online via Internet Websites, games, and mobile applications.

"Our new partnership with 1st Team, combined with our Video Interview and Texting Platforms, will give Go2 a competitive advantage when it comes to providing the most efficient recruiting services for our clients. Go2 is always looking for the latest staffing and recruiting technologies and will continue to push the envelope as these technologies further evolve," stated Dave Mayer, Founder and CEO at Go2 Staffing Solutions and Go2 Perimeter Staffing.

1st Team Advertising (Johnstown, Pennsylvania) is a strategic marketing and advertising services firm that leverages both traditional and digital advertising technologies to place advertising messages in front of consumers, or in this case potential employees, on days, at times, and in places that create the best opportunity for these individuals to engage with the advertisements and take action. "We have certainly found a niche in the recruiting space. Dave Mayer and his Senior Leadership Team are forward thinkers when it comes to employee recruitment and retention and we are pleased to play a roll in that process," said Ryan Gindlesperger, Managing Partner at 1st Team Advertising.

Go2 Staffing Solutions has already rolled out this technology in North Carolina and plans to expand use across all of Go2's market segments.

DMCG Inc. is the holding company for Go2 Staffing Solution, Go2 Perimeter Staffing and i-Recruiting. Go2 provides Warehouse, Management and Office personnel for temporary, temp to perm, and direct hire staffing solutions.

