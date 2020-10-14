Go365 Members Can Now Earn Incentives for Completing Digital Fitness and In-Studio Classes across All Xponential Fitness Brands

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Concierge Health , a technology platform which allows health clubs to interface with healthcare insurers and providers to seamlessly take advantage of incentives like reimbursements and rewards, and Xponential Fitness , a curator of boutique fitness brands across fitness & wellness verticals, today announced a partnership enabling Go365 members to earn credit for completed Xponential Fitness digital workouts in addition to the ability to earn credit for participating in classes at all Xponential Fitness Brands studio locations.

Go365, a nationally recognized wellness and rewards program, motivates members to make positive lifestyle changes by tracking simple wellness achievements and rewarding them for these healthy choices. Members are able to choose their level of engagement and participate in personalized activities tailored to their specific health needs and interests. These rewarded achievements can be converted into gift cards, compatible fitness devices and much more.

"As an organization, we provide our customers with an omnichannel approach to meeting their wellness needs," said Garrett Marshall at Xponential Fitness. "Partnering with Concierge Health and Go365, who are pioneering the rewards platform for on-premise and digital fitness, was a natural fit. Concierge Health's operationally efficient solutions allowed us to implemnent their platform across all brands, both In-Studio and Digitally, with ease."

"Concierge Health is excited about this partnership with Xponential Fitness and that our proprietary data aggregation platform is now able to provide Go365 members the ability to earn credit for completing Xponential Fitness GO streaming workouts as well as at all Xponential Fitness Brands studio locations," said Matthew Schober, Chief Development Officer of Concierge Health.

GO is offered across all of the Xponential Fitness brands, and features more than 1,000 workouts across Pilates, barre, indoor cycling, guided stretching, rowing, dancing, running, and yoga - all workouts are designed by fitness experts and educators.

About Xponential Fitness:

Founded in 2017 by Anthony Geisler, Xponential Fitness has built and curated a diversified platform of eight disruptive boutique fitness brands spanning across fitness and wellness verticals - including Pilates, indoor cycling, stretch, rowing, dance, running and yoga. Currently, Xponential Fitness's portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, the nation's largest Pilates brand; CycleBar, the nation's largest indoor cycling brand; StretchLab, a concept offering one-on-one assisted stretching services and group stretch services; Row House, a high-energy, low-impact indoor rowing workout; AKT, a dance-based cardio workout combining toning, interval and circuit training developed by Celebrity Trainer Anna Kaiser; YogaSix, a modern boutique yoga brand; Pure Barre, a total body workout that uses the ballet barre to perform small isometric movements; and most recently, STRIDE, a treadmill-based cardio and strength training concept. Visit www.xponential.com to learn more.

About Concierge Health:

Concierge Health, a Las Vegas based wellness company, provides an integrative, data aggregation platform focused on enhancing consumer health and wellness experiences. Concierge Health connects health clubs, health insurance, and wellness companies through a proprietary process to automate incentives and rewards. Concierge Health's features and services seamlessly bring together industries to enhance the business operation and customer understanding while providing consumers an improved, innovative experience. https://conciergehealth.co

