Goal Achieved! Osamu Yada, Personal Trainer for Los Angeles Dodgers Pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Raises $31,446 for Elite Body Recognition Tech "KINETIC LAB-LINK" on Kickstarter

Capitalizing on the WBC excitement, the 35-year sports science method used by top athletes is now accessible to everyone. The journey continues with continuous AI updates post-delivery.

LOS ANGELES, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Osamu Yada, Personal Trainer for Los Angeles Dodgers Pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto, proudly announces that the launch of KINETIC LAB-LINK on Kickstarter has successfully reached its funding goal of $31,446 (approx. 5,000,000 JPY).

With the campaign deadline approaching on April 23, 2026, at 3:57 PM (California Time / PDT), Osamu Yada and the entire project team extend their deepest gratitude to everyone who backed and shared this project.

Osamu Yada Osamu Yada

Continuous AI Updates: Evolution After Delivery

Our journey together does not end with the delivery of your rewards. Even after your KINETIC LAB-LINK dedicated self-scanning sensor unit arrives, the AI Coaching System accessible via our web app will continuously evolve.

Our unique LLM "translates" complex biomechanical data into simple advice that general users can intuitively understand. We are committed to continuously refining this algorithm based on Osamu Yada's evolving methods, ensuring you always have access to the latest, most optimal coaching for a lifetime of peak condition.

What is KINETIC LAB-LINK? (For New Discoveries)

This revolutionary device and AI coaching app democratize the elite body recognition technology previously reserved for top-tier professional athletes, making it available to student athletes, trainers, and fitness enthusiasts.

The "BC Total Balance System" - A 35-Year Legacy: Developed over 35 years, Yada's system focuses not on mere muscle strengthening, but on "recovering biological rhythms from the cellular level" and optimizing the "kinetic chain" (the interconnected sequence of movements in the body).

Developed over 35 years, Yada's system focuses not on mere muscle strengthening, but on "recovering biological rhythms from the cellular level" and optimizing the "kinetic chain" (the interconnected sequence of movements in the body). Intuitive AI Insights: AI automatically generates images of the body and movements necessary for commentary, making recognition and commentary as easy as possible for all athletes, and suggests next steps. Data is not shared externally.

About Osamu Yada

Osamu Yada is the project owner of KINETIC LAB and is widely known as the personal trainer supporting top athletes, including Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto. Yada has supported Yamamoto's physical conditioning since his time in Nippon Professional Baseball (NPB), and his theory is highly regarded as a driving force behind Yamamoto's historic achievement of winning three consecutive Sawamura Awards.

Thank you once again for joining us in this revolution!

Related Links

KINETIC LAB-LINK on Kickstarter: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/osamuyada/kinetic-lab-linkyada-the-ai-secret-behind-the-worlds-best

KINETIC LAB-LINK Official Website: https://www.kinetic-lab.com/link/en.html

Media Contact:

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SOURCE Osamu Yada