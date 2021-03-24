Goal Acquisitions Corp. Announces the Separate Trading of its Shares of Common Stock and Warrants Commencing on March 26, 2021

AUSTIN, Texas, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ: PUCKU) ("the Company") today announced that the holders of the Company's units may elect to separately trade the shares of common stock and warrants underlying such units commencing on March 26, 2021. Those units not separated will continue to trade on the NASDAQ Capital Market ("NASDAQ") under the symbol "PUCKU" and the common stock and warrants that are separated are expected to trade on NASDAQ under the symbols "PUCK" and "PUCKW", respectively. Holders of units will need to have their brokers contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the Company's transfer agent, in order to separate the units into shares of common stock and warrants.

A registration statement relating to the units and the underlying securities was declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on February 10th, 2021. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of, these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

The offering was made by means of a prospectus, copies of which may be obtained for free by visiting the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission website at http://www.sec.gov. Alternatively, a copy of the prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained from EarlyBirdCapital, Inc. Copies of the prospectus may be obtained from EarlyBirdCapital, Inc., 366 Madison Avenue, 8th Floor, New York, NY 10017, Attn: Syndicate Department, 212-661-0200.

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's registration statement and prospectus for the offering filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

About Goal Acquisitions Corp.

Goal Acquisitions Corp. is a blank check company organized for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The Company may pursue a business combination opportunity in any business or industry it chooses although it currently intends to focus on sports assets globally. The Company is an emerging growth company as defined in the Jumpstart Our Business Startups Act of 2012.

Contact:

Harvey Schiller

[email protected]

SOURCE Goal Acquisitions Corp.

