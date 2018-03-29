Goal! Kona Brewing Company Signs Multi-Year Partnership With LA Galaxy As The Official Craft Beer Sponsor

"Kona Brewing Co. is all about getting outside in the sun and having fun with friends and family," said Widaliz Quinones, brand manager, Kona Brewing Co. "This new partnership with the LA Galaxy is a perfect opportunity for us to share the aloha spirit with soccer fans in Southern California, and we couldn't think of a better teammate on the mainland."

Inspired by a traditional Hawaiian Lanai, the new open-sided bar is located on the south end of the main concourse of the stadium and will be a place where fans can enjoy a refreshing taste of Kona's Liquid Aloha or take a relaxing moment to unplug, Hawaii style.

"We look forward to working with Kona Brewing Co. to give our fans a taste of the island life," said Robert Vartan, senior director, AEG Global Partnerships. "Our partnership will allow us to offer our fans even more options to enhance their game-day experience."

The Kona Lanai will be open through the entire LA Galaxy season and during most publicly ticketed StubHub Center events, providing guests ample opportunities to experience some of Kona's Liquid Aloha during their favorite events.

For more details about Kona Brewing Company, please visit https://konabrewingco.com/.

For more information about the LA Galaxy, please visit https://www.lagalaxy.com/

About Kona Brewing Co.

Kona Brewing Company was started in Kailua-Kona on the Island of Hawaii in the spring of 1994 by father and son team Cameron Healy and Spoon Khalsa, who had a dream to create fresh, local island brews made with spirit, passion and quality. Today, Kona is Hawaii's largest and favorite craft brewery, known for top-selling flagship beers Longboard Island Lager and Big Wave Golden Ale and award-winning innovative small-batch beers available across the Islands. From the beginning, Kona has remained committed to brewing the freshest beer of exceptional quality closest to market, which helps to minimize its carbon footprint by reducing shipping of raw materials, finished beer and packaging materials.

Kona Brewing Co. has become one of the top craft beer brands in the world, while remaining steadfastly committed to its home through a strong focus on innovation, sustainability and community outreach. As part of Craft Brew Alliance, an independent craft brewing company that brews and distributes a variety of award-winning craft beer and cider brands, Kona is available in all 50 U.S. states and 30 countries worldwide. For more information call 808-334-BREW (2739) or visit www.KonaBrewingCo.com. Talk with us via Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter: @KonaBrewingCo

About LA Galaxy

The LA Galaxy is an American professional soccer club, based in Los Angeles that competes in Major League Soccer (MLS). It is one of the league's most-decorated clubs, having won the MLS Cup a record five times (2002, 2005, 2011, 2012, 2014)—the Supporters' Shield four times (1998, 2002, 2010, 2011), the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup twice (2001, 2005), and is one of just two MLS teams to win the CONCACAF Champions' Cup (2000).

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/goal-kona-brewing-company-signs-multi-year-partnership-with-la-galaxy-as-the-official-craft-beer-sponsor-300621519.html

SOURCE Kona Brewing Company

Related Links

http://konabrewingco.com

