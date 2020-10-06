Goal Solutions Awarded Best Places To Work For Sixth Consecutive Year

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Goal Solutions , an employee owned asset management and consumer financial services company, announces its latest accomplishment in being named one of the best places to work by the San Diego Business Journal for the sixth year in a row.

The Best Places to Work awards program is designed to recognize outstanding companies whose benefits, policies and practices are among the best in San Diego. Companies are selected through an extensive two-part assessment process that reviews workplace practices and employee survey results in order to rank companies based on topics such as leadership and corporate culture.

Ken Ruggiero, Chairman and CEO, said, "We're honored again to be recognized as one of the Best Places to Work in San Diego. We value the unique corporate culture we've built and have managed to sustain it as we have grown. The success of our organization is a direct result of talented and committed employees that truly enjoy working together. Like many organizations in 2020, we have experienced a dramatic adjustment to a new remote/virtual workplace environment. We've worked hard to help our team and their families remain positive, connected, productive and hopeful."

Goal's business has grown rapidly over the last several years, both in terms of new business lines and employee headcount. Employees now reside in areas that reach beyond its San Diego home office into; Folsom CA, Austin TX, and Sioux Falls, SD.

"With multiple locations across different time zones it has remained essential that we practice open and frequent two way communication regarding where the organization is headed, emphasizing clarity around the roles and responsibilities of each person's contribution along that journey. I believe that this has helped us retain a closeness to one another and has been instrumental in our growth while delivering exceptional service to our clients," said Matt Myers, President at Goal Solutions.

The company emphasizes social responsibility to the community where they live and work and their employees organize multiple clean-up events, food drives and volunteer efforts throughout the year. Goal Solutions also supports personal and professional growth in the workplace as each employee creates an Individual Development Plan with their manager that includes continuing education goals throughout the year.

Some of the noteworthy benefits that have contributed to Goal's award-wining workplace are:

Open Vacation/PTO policy with an incentivized bonus to encourage work-life balance

Compensation for continuing education classes

A Wellness Program that offers meditation time (offered virtually every Monday), and a budget allocation for every employee to spend on their remote office set up and serenity

Flexible schedules – and yes most of us have transitioned to working from home during the pandemic

And hopefully starting again soon:

Free on-site gym membership

Private group fitness classes four times per month

A fully-stocked kitchen of healthy and organic food

Team-building activities such as kickball, laser tag, and community service events

About Goal Solutions

Since 2001 Goal Solutions has leveraged data analytics and technology to deliver strategic solutions for asset management, lending, and investments. The company is dedicated to the values of trust, innovation, collaboration, transparency and integrity. Goal attributes its success to their employees' commitment and outstanding work ethic which has created an environment where each employee has an opportunity to perform to their greatest potential. The corporate culture also places emphasis on social responsibility to the community.

