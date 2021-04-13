Goal Solutions Expands In-House Collections Capabilities Introducing An All-Star Team

SAN DIEGO, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Goal Solutions , an award-winning asset management and consumer financial services company, announced today an expansion of its capabilities with the addition of an in-house collections team led by innovative, industry experienced professionals at its wholly-owned and licensed subsidiary, Turnstile Capital Management (TCM).

"TCM has managed a very successful external agency network approach for years with its dedicated and highly skilled team. This added capability at TCM expands our opportunity to serve even more asset types and customize strategies using our in-house data, technology and expertise," stated Matt Myers, President at Goal Solutions. "Our new team has a proven track record of performance and client satisfaction that will offer innovative solutions with exceptionally high standards defining success."

New VP of Collections and Operations, Michael Fromknecht, is responsible for all facets of TCM's expanding Sioux Falls, South Dakota collections and recovery operations. Mike brings his passion for connecting with borrowers as respected individuals, each with their own unique life circumstances. Over the years Mike has created an approach to the business of recovery that has produced outstanding results helping borrowers achieve successful repayment arrangements. Mike and his team work to understand the unique life circumstances of each borrower and strive to accommodate successful arrangements based on those changing dynamics. This is what decades in the business have taught him about doing things the right way while producing the desired results for everyone involved.

"I'm excited to leverage the incredible infrastructure that Goal Solutions offers to help TCM expand its in-house operations," said Mike Fromknecht. "It's a great opportunity to combine decades of experience with modern technology and innovation that are the foundation for success in the evolving collections/recovery space." Initially TCM will focus on all forms of unsecured consumer credit, including: credit cards, installment loans, government fines and tolls, auto deficiency, telecom, home improvement, utility, DDA, private student loans, and other specialty financing.

For more information, please visit www.turnstilecapital.com

About Goal Solutions

Since 2001 Goal Solutions has leveraged data analytics and technology to deliver innovative solutions for asset management, lending, and investments. The depth and variety of our capabilities provides a comprehensive skillset that creates more value and performance in serving our client's overall business objectives. Led by an executive team with decades of experience in consumer loans, Goal manages over $26B in consumer assets, offering a complete suite of asset management services.

Contact for Press Inquiries

Brian Cox | VP Business Development

617.680.3515

[email protected]

SOURCE Goal Solutions