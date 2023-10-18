Goal Solutions Launches Comprehensive Fund Administration Services

Goal Solutions

18 Oct, 2023, 14:54 ET

Leveraging extensive expertise in SPV Administration and data visualization tools, the company is poised to provide specialized support.

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Goal Solutions, a recognized leader in innovative financial services, is excited to announce the expansion of its service portfolio to include Fund Administration, marking a significant milestone in the company's growth and commitment to meeting the comprehensive needs of its clients.

Drawing upon its extensive expertise in SPV administration and data visualization, Goal has now extended its specialized services to cater to funds involved in direct lending, consumer loans, and structured finance. This strategic move is aimed at providing clients with a holistic solution for managing their funds, providing full transparency, enhancing efficiency, and ensuring compliance in these highly specialized sectors.

Goal Solution's Fund Administration services include Reporting and Financials that offer real-time insights into fund performance and financial health, detailed NAV reports, capital call and distribution reports, and borrowing base calculations as well as Cash Management and Treasury Services to optimize liquidity and ensure funds are effectively managed. With expertise in loan servicing and diligent compliance, Goal streamlines the loan onboarding process for direct lenders, ensures adherence to lending standards, and vigilantly tracks financial covenants to safeguard fund compliance.

Matt Myers, President and CEO, expressed excitement about this new development, stating, "We are proud to expand our services to include Fund Administration, which aligns seamlessly with our mission to provide comprehensive solutions for current and future partners. With our specialized knowledge and experience in reporting, generation of financials, accounting, tax preparation, audit, data normalization and visualization we are uniquely positioned to offer clients in direct lending, consumer loans, and structured finance a level of fund administration service that sets a new industry standard."

Goal's Fund Administration services come at a time when direct lending is rapidly expanding, and consumer lending presents a generational opportunity for credit funds. By offering an integrated suite of services Goal aims to empower clients to take advantage of the unique opportunity set and stay focused on the most accretive use of their time, leveraging Goal to have access to best-in-class Fund Administration and full transparency to performance trends.

About Goal Solutions

Goal Solutions delivers comprehensive and customizable Loan Servicing, Master Servicing, SPV Administration, and Fund Administration solutions. Driven by technology, data science, and industry expertise, Goal is a strategic partner for insurance companies, originators, hedge funds, private equity companies, banks, credit unions, direct lenders, and other financial stakeholders across the entire consumer lending lifecycle. Learn more about the Goal family of companies at www.goalsolutions.com.

