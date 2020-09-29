Goal Solutions Now Live With Another Innovative Consumer Financing Program

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Goal Solutions , an award-winning asset management and consumer financial services company, announced today its latest consumer program implementation on its proprietary loan servicing platform.

"While we have been involved in the ISA (income share agreement) space for years in a variety of capacities, it is exciting to implement income share agreements as another new program on our proven Launch technology platform," stated Matt Myers, President at Goal Solutions. "In addition to ISA's, we provide white label primary and backup servicing solutions for; RIC's, RPA's, every type of private student loan, residential solar, home improvement, and other personal loan types. We are committed to implementing the innovative solutions our clients need and have the experience to support the rigorous standards investors and rating agencies require."

Goal Solutions through its wholly owned subsidiary Launch Servicing, has serviced over a billion dollars of consumer loans along with hundreds of unique loan program types. Goal supports a diverse number of clients including; banks, credit unions, hedge funds, investment banks, fintech's, insurance companies as well as colleges and universities.

"Our experienced team of leaders, technologists, and loan servicing specialists has helped us grow across all areas of the business," said Paul Dockry, General Manager at Launch Servicing. "It's great to see how we've expanded our capabilities to serve a variety of innovative, in-demand consumer loan assets. Also, our white label customization for the borrower access portal, communications and mobile app has been a big hit with clients who wish to reinforce their brand throughout the borrower experience."

Goal Solutions provides comprehensive and customizable solutions driven by technology, analytics, and industry expertise. Our ability to manage complex consumer assets created opportunities with large organizations that trust us to optimize their loan portfolios. We've built a strong business and reputation as a go to partner by providing exceptional value, performance, and always acting in the best interest of our clients.

For more information, please visit www.goalsolutions.com and www.launchservicing.com

About Goal Solutions

Since 2001 Goal Solutions has leveraged data analytics and technology to deliver strategic solutions for asset management, lending, and investments. The depth and variety of our capabilities provides a comprehensive skillset that creates more value and performance in serving our client's overall business objectives. Led by an executive team with decades of experience in consumer loans, Goal manages over $26B in consumer assets, and offers a complete suite of asset management services.

Contact for Press Inquiries

Brian Cox | VP Business Development

617-680-3515

[email protected]

SOURCE Goal Solutions

