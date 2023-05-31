Goal Solutions Recognized for Innovation in Fintech

News provided by

Goal Solutions

31 May, 2023, 06:00 ET

SAN DIEGO, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Industry Tech Insights, a unique digital platform featuring industry leaders across various areas of expertise, has recognized Goal Solutions as one among the "Top 10 Companies Revolutionizing FinTech in 2023″ for transforming the industry with their unique solutions. Industry Tech Insights has become a pioneering magazine owing to their unique coverage of news, articles and industry leaders concentrating on transforming various arenas.

Matt Myers, President and CEO of Goal Solutions says, "Innovation is a focal point at all levels of Goal Solutions and our portfolio companies Launch Servicing and Turnstile Capital Management. It is great to be recognized for that focus and the results it has generated for our platform and client partners. While the award is being given to the company it really should be given to the 200+ individuals in the Goal Solutions family of companies who make innovation happen day in and day out."

Goal Solutions' innovative approach, leveraging a unique blend of in-house expertise, proprietary applications and cutting-edge third-party technologies enables them to establish and sustain a consistent competitive advantage in the market. This commitment ensures their clients receive unparalleled service while offering an unmatched suite of comprehensive solutions. All these exceptional contributions have earned them a prominent feature in the highly acclaimed "Top 10 Companies Revolutionizing FinTech in 2023" edition. Richman Dale, Managing Editor of Industry Tech Insights, says, "Goal Solution's job is to bring its years of expertise and experience, especially weathering the last credit crisis, to partner with clients and financial stakeholders to design proactive and reactive strategies, and hence is being featured as one of Top 10 Companies Revolutionizing FinTech in 2023."

About Goal Solutions

Since 2008 Goal Solutions has delivered comprehensive and customizable Loan Servicing, Master Servicing, and SPV Administration solutions. Driven by technology, data science, and industry expertise, Goal is a strategic partner for insurance companies, originators, hedge funds, private equity companies, banks, credit unions, and other financial stakeholders across the entire lending lifecycle. Learn more about the Goal family of companies at www.goalsolutions.com.

Contact for Press Inquiries

David K. McMullin | Vice President of Corporate Development

619-405-0886

[email protected]

SOURCE Goal Solutions

