Goal Zero and Joyineering Fund Bring Power to Remote Villages in Bolivia

New computer labs outfitted with sustainable solar power, lights and new Dell computers

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Goal Zero , a leader in portable energy, today announced the details of its latest humanitarian efforts in partnership with the Joyineering Fund, providing lights and solar power to remote villages in Bolivia. The newly installed sustainable solar power will allow the local El Tigre school to power computers and the internet for students to further their education and brighten their future.

Northern Bolivia, east of the Andes, is a region of pristine savannah and tropical jungles, the southwestern. However, due to the extremely remote nature of their location, advanced education is challenging and impossible without computer literacy. To help remove that barrier, Goal Zero installed solar panels, provided power stations and brought lights to the El Tigre school's new computer labs. The impact of these efforts goes beyond education and Increases both health and safety for the entire area, primarily for the few hundred school-aged children.

"Goal Zero was founded on the desire to provide power and light to everyone, no matter where they are — whether that's in a remote region of Bolivia or our own neighborhoods when blackouts and natural disasters strike," said Bill Harmon, General Manager at Goal Zero. "We are grateful to Mike and Lilianna for their shared passion to make the world a better place and we're thrilled to be able to provide these resources to the students and community members in El Tigre. These efforts will always be a major part of Goal Zero's ethos and we look forward to continuing our partnership well into the future."

The computer lab was outfitted with 25 new Dell laptops with the internet. The Goal Zero and Joyineering teams helped to provide technical expertise and labor to ensure everything was functioning correctly and the community was trained on how to use all of the computer and solar systems. In addition to computers and the internet, the Dell team installed printers and taught proper computer usage to teachers, students and local adults.

"Goal Zero and the Joyineering Fund, which I founded with my daughter Lilianna, are truly connected by our shared desire to make the world a better place," said Mike Libecki, Co-Founder of the Joyineering Fund. "Over the last decade, with the support of Goal Zero, we've been able to provide solar energy, lights, computer education, schools, clean water and much more to communities in Africa, Nepal, Peru, India, the Philippines and even our local community in Utah. It's incredible the difference that can be made when things we take for granted — like power and light — are brought to these communities."

For more information and to view a short film about the project, see here . For additional information about the Joyineering Fund and its efforts, visit https://joyfund.org/ .

About Joyineering Fund

The Joyineering Fund is a 501c3 nonprofit that was formed in 2015 with the highest intentions of making the world a happier, healthier, better place. The term Joyineering can be thought of like mountaineering and engineering; the act of bringing joy in the highest quality ways. The organization focuses on building schools internationally, providing solar power and lights, computer education and literacy, clean water access, supporting homeless communities and animal shelters, and anything else we can find to enhance the quality of life and planet. Founded by Lilliana Libecki at 12 years old, and co-founded by her dad Mike Libecki, this dad-daughter team is committed to giving back to Mother Earth with the highest level of effort and intention to be kind and do good. Team work, hard work, dream work! Two of their main partners are Goal Zero and Dell Technologies.

About Goal Zero

A global leader in clean, consumer power solutions, Utah-based Goal Zero, an NRG company, created the portable power station category in 2009, following a humanitarian mission to bring sustainable energy to those in need. Since then, it has evolved its clean power solutions to meet expanding customer needs from emergency outages at home to professional and outdoor recreation needs at the campsite, tailgate, worksite, or off-grid events. Our solar panels, power stations and accessories allow you to power anything, anywhere. For more information, visit www.GoalZero.com .

