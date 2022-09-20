Goal Zero Announces New Sherpa 100 Line, The Ultimate Power Banks for Remote Workers, Adventurers and Beyond

The versatile Sherpa line now includes the fastest USB-C charging available in a power bank, with 100W USB-C output for 60% more power than the previous generation

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Goal Zero, a leader in portable energy, today announced the newly upgraded 4th generation of its Sherpa 100AC and 100PD ultimate power banks. These durable and fast-charging power banks are the largest capacity approved for travel on any airline. The multiple charging capabilities create an almost unlimited range of options for what users can power, making them perfect for adventurers, business and beyond.

"In our fast-paced world of remote work, travel and adventure, our customers need convenient, portable power that won't slow them down," said Bill Harmon, general manager at Goal Zero. "The versatility of the Sherpa line makes them the perfect traveling companions for adventurers, travelers, remote workers and anyone else who needs quick-charging power at the ready."

The new Sherpa line is more capable and versatile than ever before, with a massive 100W output on one of the USB-C ports and a powerful 15W wireless charging pad, making them compatible with nearly all electronics, including wireless headphones, phones, tablets, laptops and DSLR cameras. The ability to charge multiple gadgets at the same time provides even quicker device charging than before, allowing users to get back on their way faster. Adding to their convenience, the Sherpas can connect to Goal Zero Nomad solar panels for hassle-free charging from the sun when a power outlet isn't available, giving users potentially endless power.

Designed with mobility in mind, the Sherpa's compact design measures just 7.69 x 5.51 x 1.02 in. and weighs 2.0 lbs for the 100AC and 7.69 x 3.81 x 1.02 in. and 1.5 lbs for the 100PD, making them small and light enough to slip into a work bag or take backpacking.

All-New Features:

Increased wireless charging from 5W to 15W for the fastest wireless charging in its class, allowing users to stay connected with their smartphones

New color LCD display for legibility of usage and status data

Included physical switch for assigning input, output, and auto modes to the USB-C ports

A category-leading 2-year warranty

An ultra-durable and rugged design, including heavy-duty aluminum unibody construction with impact-absorbing bumpers

The Sherpa 100AC will retail for $299.95 and the Sherpa 100PD will retail for $199.95. Both power banks will be available at GoalZero.com, Amazon.com, REI, and other specialty retail outlets. For more information about Goal Zero and its award-winning products, please visit www.goalzero.com or connect on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

About Goal Zero

A global leader in clean, consumer power solutions, Utah-based Goal Zero, an NRG company, created the portable power station category in 2009, following a humanitarian mission to bring sustainable energy to those in need. Since then, it has evolved its clean power solutions to meet expanding customer needs from emergency outages at home to professional and outdoor recreation needs at the campsite, tailgate, worksite, or off-grid events. Our solar panels, power stations and accessories allow you to power anything, anywhere. For more information, visit www.GoalZero.com .

