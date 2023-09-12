Goal Zero Announces the All-New Skylight, the First in its Yeti-Ready Gear Line

The easy-to-setup, portable Skylight produces 6000 lumens to illuminate up to 70,000 square feet; providing dramatically more visibility than a standard portable light

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Goal Zero, a leader in portable energy, announced today the Skylight, the first product in its Yeti-Ready Gear line. This easy-to-setup, portable area light produces 6000 lumens that can illuminate up to 70,000 square feet of space, providing dramatically more visibility than a standard camping light. The Skylight allows you to take customizable lighting wherever you go, whether that's on your next camping trip, in your backyard, lighting up a home improvement project and beyond.

Goal Zero's Yeti-Ready Gear line is designed with ease of use as a top priority. Each product will integrate perfectly with Yeti power stations for quick and simple setup and is purpose-built to ensure the most power efficiency possible so that consumers can do more, and stay out longer with complete confidence in their gear.

"Our Yeti Power Stations are at the core of Goal Zero's offerings, and this new line of Yeti-Ready Gear allows our customers to do more with these carefully designed accessories that enhance their adventures and everyday lives," said Bill Harmon, general manager at Goal Zero. "As the first product in that line, the Skylight is an incredibly engineered lighting solution for backyards, camping and more. It's a major step forward for consumers looking for the best in portable lighting."

The Skylight is perfect for tailgating, backyard parties, campsite setups, extra visibility on job sites, and more. Its warmer, 3250K light, creates a more comfortable atmosphere than most camp or work lights. Additionally, users can raise it from 4 to 12 feet to provide 6000 lumens of bright light, covering up to 300 feet of space.

Key Skylight Features:

Customizable and Long-Lasting: The Skylight includes four brightness settings so you can adjust to every situation. It can run for 250 hours on the lowest brightness setting when plugged into the Yeti 1000X, and even longer with larger power stations. This lets you fully customize it to your needs.

Multi-Directional Lighting: The Skylight is truly one of the most customizable lighting solutions available. In addition to the telescoping height and brightness settings, you get six individual LED light petals that can move up and down 180 degrees.

Durable and Portable: The Skylight has an IPX4 water-resistant rating so you can use it outdoors worry-free. Unlike similar lights on the market, it comes with a hard plastic protective carrying case making it easy to take along wherever you go.

Backup Lighting: It also includes a short-term internal battery that can power the light on the lowest brightness setting for 8 hours. This is especially handy during unexpected power outages or for short uses when you want to travel light.

The Skylight will retail for $299.95 and will be available at GoalZero.com, Amazon.com, REI, and other specialty retail outlets. For more information about Goal Zero and its award-winning products, please visit www.goalzero.com or connect on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

About Goal Zero

A global leader in clean, consumer power solutions, Utah-based Goal Zero, an NRG company, created the portable power station category in 2009, following a humanitarian mission to bring sustainable energy to those in need. Since then, it has evolved its clean power solutions to meet expanding customer needs from emergency outages at home to professional and outdoor recreation needs at the campsite, tailgate, worksite, or off-grid events. Our solar panels, power stations and accessories allow you to power anything, anywhere. For more information, visit www.GoalZero.com .

