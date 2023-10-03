Goal Zero Announces the All-New Yeti PRO 4000 Power Station and Tank PRO Expansion Batteries for Homes, RVs and Beyond

Combining the Yeti PRO 4000 and Tank PRO allows consumers to expand their home backup system for up to 20,000 Wh of power

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Goal Zero, a leader in portable energy, today announced the Yeti PRO 4000 and Tank PRO expansion batteries — the latest entries in the company's history of market-leading power stations. The Yeti PRO 4000 provides days of backup power in one compact device, giving consumers significantly more power and faster charging than the previous generation.

Through the new Haven Home ecosystem and Escape Vehicle integration system, consumers can fully integrate the Yeti PRO 4000 into their home's circuits, or RV or Van, for simple backup power without messy extension cords. Through the Haven Home ecosystem, the Yeti PRO 4000 provides automatic power switching when the power goes out so that consumers can rest assured that their most needed circuits are powered in the event of an outage or other emergency. Together with the Tank PRO, the Yeti PRO 4000 Pro can provide up to 20,000Wh of power, along with near-indefinite renewable energy by pairing the power station with solar panels.

"Goal Zero has long been the industry leader in solar generators and is well-known for its rugged Yeti Power Stations, which feature the best technology on the market," said Bill Harmon, general manager at Goal Zero. "The Yeti PRO 4000 is the culmination of more than a decade of learnings, customer feedback, and innovation, and is truly a market leader in both its features and its value. This new generation of power station is a versatile home backup system that can provide safety and peace of mind for our customers, no matter what life throws at them."

Key Yeti PRO 4000 features include:

Best-in-class power output: The Yeti PRO 4000 easily handles heavy-duty appliances and powers more for longer thanks to its next-generation efficient inverter technology. It features 80% more power output than previous generation products, including 3,600-watt power out and 7,200-watt surge, allowing it to run almost any home appliance.

The Yeti PRO 4000 easily handles heavy-duty appliances and powers more for longer thanks to its next-generation efficient inverter technology. It features 80% more power output than previous generation products, including 3,600-watt power out and 7,200-watt surge, allowing it to run almost any home appliance. Class-leading lifespan: Upgraded LiFePO4 battery technology provides a 4000+ cycle lifespan for over 10 years of daily use.

Upgraded LiFePO4 battery technology provides a 4000+ cycle lifespan for over 10 years of daily use. Superior fast charging: The Yeti PRO 4000 offers 1800W of AC power input, allowing it to charge from 0% to 80% in just 2 hours — over three times the charging speed of the previous generation of products. In addition, it offers up to 3,000W solar input to charge from 0% to 80% in less than 90 minutes.

The Yeti PRO 4000 offers 1800W of AC power input, allowing it to charge from 0% to 80% in just 2 hours — over three times the charging speed of the previous generation of products. In addition, it offers up to 3,000W solar input to charge from 0% to 80% in less than 90 minutes. Unrivaled build quality: The Yeti PRO 4000 is the largest power station rated for portable outdoor use and was designed for safety and durability. It meets the standards for UL2743 and IPX3 certifications and passes rigorous Mil Std 810H vibration testing. It also has an FCC Class B certification for safety, and its state-of-the-art battery management system performs over 100 safety checkpoints per second.

The Yeti PRO 4000 will retail for $3,999.95 and will be available at GoalZero.com, Amazon.com, REI, and other specialty retail outlets. For more information about Goal Zero and its award-winning products, please visit www.goalzero.com or connect on Facebook , X and Instagram .

About Goal Zero

A global leader in clean, consumer power solutions, Utah-based Goal Zero, an NRG company, created the portable power station category in 2009, following a humanitarian mission to bring sustainable energy to those in need. Since then, it has evolved its clean power solutions to meet expanding customer needs from emergency outages at home to professional and outdoor recreation needs at the campsite, tailgate, worksite, or off-grid events. Our solar panels, power stations and accessories allow you to power anything, anywhere. For more information, visit www.GoalZero.com .

