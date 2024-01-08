Goal Zero Introduces Alta Portable Fridges; Adds to Its Line of Yeti-Ready Gear

Portable power leader enters new category with a product built to work seamlessly with its Yeti power stations

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Goal Zero, the leader in portable energy, today announced its first entry in a new category: the Alta line of portable fridges. Alta fridges are part of the company's Yeti-Ready Gear line of products, which are designed to work seamlessly with the expansive Yeti line of portable power stations.

Featuring two different capacities, the Alta 50 and Alta 80 are portable, energy-efficient and built to take on the go. Alta fridges can maintain a temperature of anywhere between 50°F and -4°F at a minimal power draw, meaning even a smaller Yeti power station can keep food and drinks cold for days between recharges. Highlighting its efficiency, the Alta 50 can run for 3+ days from the Yeti 700, with a power draw of only 8W.

"Portable fridges are game-changers for anyone away from home for just the weekend or long stretches," said Bill Harmon, general manager at Goal Zero. "Our Alta fridges are among the most energy-efficient and cost-friendly devices on the market, and ideal for everything from van life adventures to extended fieldwork, to an outdoor vacation."

Key features of the Alta 50 and the Alta 80 include: 

  • Multiple power options: Full integration with the Yeti system means plug-and-go simplicity; other options include a 12V/24V DC input, a 100V-240V AC input and a 12V car adapter input.
  • High efficiency: Setting the Alta fridge temperature to 35°F only draws 8 watts for the Alta 50 and 10.5 watts for the Alta 80, which is among the most efficient on the market.
  • Flexible operation and settings: Along with a full range of temperatures between 50°F and -4°F, the Alta fridge integrates with the GZ app.
  • Ease of use: Whether a single-zone fridge (Alta 50) or double-zone (Alta 80), each area has a separate drain for easy cleaning and an internal LED for each zone.

Goal Zero's Yeti-Ready Gear line is designed to prioritize ease of use. Each product is purpose-built to integrate with Yeti power stations for the most efficient use of power, letting consumers do more and stay out longer with complete confidence in their gear.

Guests at International CES 2024 can see the Alta Fridge along with Goal Zero's award-winning product line at the Venetian Expo, Halls A-D, Level 2, Booth 53207.

The Alta 50 retails for $799.95 and the Alta 80 for $999.95. Both are available on January 30 at GoalZero.com, Amazon, REI, and through other specialty retailers. For more information about Goal Zero and its award-winning products, please visit www.goalzero.com or connect on Facebook, X and Instagram.

About Goal Zero
A global leader in clean, consumer power solutions, Utah-based Goal Zero, an NRG company, created the portable power station category in 2009, following a humanitarian mission to bring sustainable energy to those in need. Since then, it has evolved its clean power solutions to meet expanding customer needs from emergency outages at home to professional and outdoor recreation needs at the campsite, tailgate, worksite, or off-grid events. Our solar panels, power stations and accessories allow you to power anything, anywhere. For more information, visit GoalZero.com.

