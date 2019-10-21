Goal Zero Releases Lightweight Power Station Perfect For Keeping Your Essentials Powered

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Goal Zero, the leader in portable energy, announced today that the Yeti 200X, a fast-charging and ultra-compact power station for consumers on the go, is now available. With a charge time of as little as two hours and 187 watt-hours of power, the Yeti 200X provides the perfect amount of power to keep essential electronics charged and is the perfect adventure companion from door to destination and back again.

The Yeti 200X has many of the same powerful features as Goal Zero's much-larger Yeti line, but packs them into a small, highly compact design. Weighing just five pounds, the lithium ion battery-powered charging station features multiple ports for recharging devices. It can be recharged by AC outlet, with solar panels (sold separately), or from your vehicle with a 12V car charging cable (sold separately).

"Whether you're away from home on an adventure or going through an emergency, having power when and where you need it is crucial," said Bill Harmon, general manager at Goal Zero. "We designed the Yeti 200X to be light, compact, on-the-go power so our customers never have to worry about running out of batteries wherever they go."

Product Features

Fast-Charging Lithium-ion Battery: Charges in as little as four hours through AC port or solar panels (sold separately) and holds 187 watt-hours of power accessible through USB-A, USB-C, USB-C PD, 12V car, 6mm and AC outlet ports. The battery also features a 120-watt AC inverter, as well as 200-watt surge protection.

Charges in as little as four hours through AC port or solar panels (sold separately) and holds 187 watt-hours of power accessible through USB-A, USB-C, USB-C PD, 12V car, 6mm and AC outlet ports. The battery also features a 120-watt AC inverter, as well as 200-watt surge protection. Long-Lasting Charge: Perfect for lights, camera equipment, laptops, phones, 12V fridges and USB-C devices, it can power a light for up to 180 hours, a tablet six times, a laptop for more than four hours and a TV for up to two. The battery has a shelf life of six to eight months.

Perfect for lights, camera equipment, laptops, phones, 12V fridges and USB-C devices, it can power a light for up to 180 hours, a tablet six times, a laptop for more than four hours and a TV for up to two. The battery has a shelf life of six to eight months. Compact Design: The Yeti 200X is one of the most lightweight power stations on the market and the lightest Goal Zero Yeti to date, weighing just 5 pounds (2.27 kg) and measuring 7.9 x 5.1 x 5.1 inches (20.0 x 13.1 x 13.1 cm).

The Yeti 200X is one of the most lightweight power stations on the market and the lightest Goal Zero Yeti to date, weighing just 5 pounds (2.27 kg) and measuring 7.9 x 5.1 x 5.1 inches (20.0 x 13.1 x 13.1 cm). Solar Ready: Charge the Yeti 200X from the sun with Goal Zero's portable solar panels while away from the grid and keep it topped off from a wall outlet while at home.

Product Availability

The Yeti 200X power station is currently available to consumers for $299.95 and can be purchased at REI and GoalZero.com . It will be broadly available on Amazon and at other retailers in January 2020.

About Goal Zero

Goal Zero is the industry leader in sustainable, portable power. From phones to fridges and everything in between, our solar panels, rechargers and accessories give you the power to go farther, regardless of your gear's battery life. We were born out of the desire to empower people everywhere, and as an NRG company we're working to change the way people think about and use power by pioneering the development of smarter energy choices. Power. Anything. Anywhere. For more information, visit www.GoalZero.com .

