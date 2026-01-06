GOALKER Debuted at CES with Intelligent Robotic Lawn Care Solutions

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - GOALKER, a leading innovator in intelligent mowing solutions, unveiled its advanced autonomous product lineup at CES, making its formal debut in the global market. Backed by a parent company with decades of outdoor power equipment experience, GOALKER leverages cutting-edge engineering to deliver practical, automated lawn care.

The UNICUT Series: Revolutionizing Lawn Care

GOALKER showcases next-generation intelligent robotic lawn care solutions at CES 2026, highlighting advanced automation, precision cutting technology, and smart home integration designed for efficient, hands-free lawn maintenance. (CNW Group/GOALKER)

At CES 2026, the spotlight was on the UNICUT Series, featuring four models of autonomous mowers: H1, H5, H3, and H3 Pro.

The H1 and the H3/H3 Pro models fuse RTK, VSLAM, and AI vision technology for precise, hands-off mowing.

The H5, designed for ease of use, requires no RTK station and is ideal for those who need a simple, efficient mowing experience.

A premium all-wheel-drive model was on display, with plans for a grass-collection box in the near term. GOALKER positions itself in the mid-to-high-end segment, balancing advanced features with user-friendly operation and value to address varying lawn sizes, usage patterns, and budgets.

In performance terms, the H3 Pro is optimized for larger, more complex lawns with an advanced vision algorithm that minimizes overlap. It offers a mowing capacity of over 300 m²/hour, delivering up to 30% efficiency gains over prior approaches. The edge-to-edge precision is noteworthy, with 1 cm precision along borders achieved through smart seam-cutting and real-time feedback, resulting in up to 99.8% total coverage and a significant reduction in manual trimming. GOALKER's multi-zone management is enabled by the App, allowing users to define zones, schedule mowing times, adjust cutting heights per area, and monitor progress from a single interface.

For challenging terrain, the H1 provides enhanced rear-wheel-drive traction, handling slopes up to 45% (24°), ensuring reliable, hands-free operation on hills, banks, and uneven ground. This versatility underscores GOALKER's commitment to delivering practical autonomous lawn maintenance across varied landscapes.

Future-Focused R&D: Pushing the Boundaries of Autonomous Lawn Care

GOALKER is accelerating R&D in positioning, perception, and path planning, with initiatives such as LiDAR-based navigation and four-wheel-drive mowers with integrated grass collection for tougher terrain.

Commercially, the company is expanding direct-to-consumer sales through its website and Amazon, while scaling across Europe with localized sales and support.

GOALKER's CES debut highlights its role at the intersection of smart homes and autonomous lawn care, supported by a global distribution strategy and continued investment in advanced perception and drivetrain technologies.

