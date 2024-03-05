GoalLine Solutions Rebrands to boostCX to Reflect its Market Leadership in Actionable Customer Experience Surveys and Reporting, and Customer Engagement Services

BURLINGTON, ON, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GoalLine Solutions, known for its user-friendly and highly adaptable customer experience management (CEM) platform, announced the completion of a rebranding initiative to become boostCX.

Since its inception in 2001, many of the world's leading brands have used GoalLine's boostCX platform to understand customer satisfaction, identify areas for improvement, and take action to create customer experiences that differentiate them from competitors.

"Our boostCX product has long enjoyed a strong brand in the market as the best CEM platform for organizations that want to understand and improve CX at the local and enterprise levels," said Joe DaSilva, CEO at boostCX. "Matching our corporate brand identity to that of our core platform will simplify how we communicate and help us better connect with customers and the market, using a single brand that is already well known and well respected."

The new brand identity of boostCX showcases a contemporary design across its logo, website, and marketing materials, embodying the company's dedication to fostering an ongoing cycle of customer feedback. At the core of boostCX's platform are comprehensive tools and reporting features, empowering organizations to efficiently collect, assess, interpret, and respond to customer feedback.

boostCX's platform features robust survey capabilities, advanced reporting functionalities, and integrates closed-loop feedback. Moreover, it incorporates social media monitoring, text analytics, and a wide array of engagement services, including live contact center support, social media reputation management, and messaging services. This comprehensive suite enables boostCX to capture the Voice of Customer (VoC) across various channels, ensuring a holistic approach to understanding and enhancing the customer experience.

The rebrand reflects boostCX's pairing of industry leading technology with human insights and capabilities to help clients connect the dots on the customer journey.

About boostCX: Based in Burlington, Ontario, boostCX is a Customer Experience Management (CEM) provider with over 23 years of knowledge and success. Our Software-as-a-Service CEM platform enables companies to capture customer feedback everywhere the customer is (web, social, mobile and contact center channels), understand it in real time and deliver insights and actions everywhere—from the C-suite to the frontline—to improve the customer experience. boostCX is relied on by many of the world's largest automotive, aftermarket, banking, utilities and telco brands as the backbone of their customer experience strategies. For more information, please visit: boostcx.com

SOURCE boostCX