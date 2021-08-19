Goalry launches world's first virtual 'Goal Mall' to reinvent personal finance

The world's first 'Goal Mall' is a financial goal management platform and an entirely new fintech experience that is set to reinvent consumer personal finance. It launches August 19.

The platform, Goalry , is built on a multi-level gaming field grid and is the first of its kind across any industry. With the help of an intuitive symbol of a heart, each user has a tailor-made dashboard that displays their journey and progress towards achieving their goals. It also shows a financial health score.

On the platform, a 3D timeline allows goals to automatically sync as members fund goals through their financial accounts. Members can see projections of when their goals are meant to be achieved, based on their activity. The 'gamification' element of Goalry allows people to feel a sense of achievement once they move closer to fulfilling their goals.

When financial accounts are synced it activates the third floor's eight finance stores with trademarks under the 'Goalry' umbrella, such as 'Wealthry', 'Budgetry' & 'Loanry', among others. Each of the finance stores under Goalry also has a separate domain where visitors can get a Member Key under one platform and login. This one brand, many entry points, single platform approach is the first of its kind in any industry.

The Goal Mall's second floor covers financial education, where users can access videos and blogs to get clued up on a range of financial topics. This floor includes a virtual mall cinema that presents content so users can learn more about finances.

Goalry also offers a social community on the ground floor. Members can connect and share to help encourage each other's goals, more than just about becoming richer or debt-free. Since goals have life events attached to them, the Mall leans into this narrative with a generated yearly shareable memory book that highlights the journey.

Goalry is a fintech platform and virtual 'goal mall'. Similar to a regular mall, it provides a single location to access and shop for different solutions that help people reach their goals. Goalry offers easy-to-use money tools with playful life management features to give members an immersive experience on three floors. A single member key grants access to each of the floors to unlock financial service 'stores', finance education and a social community. Goalry also acts as a comparison-shopping website, giving consumers the best possible chance at finding the right product.

Ethan Taub, Goalry's CEO said,

"Goalry unifies the fintech flywheel and makes personal finance an entirely new and simplified experience for everyone. All finances are managed under one virtual roof in the Goal Mall, making it convenient, and fun, for people who want to achieve their goals.

"The Goal Mall feels like an immersive virtual world where members are unbothered by what's around them, as they move towards realistic goals that the platform helps them achieve using playful experiences.

"Since we are all born with a desire to want to afford experiences and then share them socially, Goalry gives users the tools for users to do just that - and achieve realistic goals that they can be proud of."

