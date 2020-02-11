Goals of Care Coalition of New Jersey announces appointment of Jessica Israel, MD

PRINCETON, N.J., Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Goals of Care Coalition of New Jersey (GOCCNJ) is pleased to announce the appointment of Jessica Israel, M.D. to their board of directors. Dr. Israel joins GOCCNJ's board with over 20 years of experience in geriatric and palliative care medicine. She is the Corporate Chair of Geriatrics and Palliative Care and the Corporate Director of the James and Sharon Maida Geriatrics Institute at RWJBarnabas Health, New Jersey's most comprehensive academic health system. A practicing geriatrician, Dr. Israel has been with RWJBarnabas Health since 2002.

"Dr. Israel is a visionary in geriatric and palliative medicine and a true champion for patients who deserve quality care at the end of life," said David Barile, MD, Founder and Chief Medical Officer of GOCCNJ. Lori Feldstein, Executive Director of GOCCNJ adds, "We are extremely fortunate to have Dr. Israel as a board member. Her expertise will guide GOCCNJ's efforts and allow our most vulnerable populations to directly benefit from her leadership and experience."

"I am so excited for this new opportunity and look forward to working with the other board members to oversee GOCCNJ's efforts to improve end-of-life care in NJ. Patients facing life-limiting illness deserve better and clinicians and health systems are capable of providing what this population needs," Dr. Israel stated.

Dr. Israel was a previous Scholar in Medical Education at the Harvard Macy Institute and a Palliative Care Education and Practice Scholar at Harvard University Medical School. She has been a faculty member at the Drexel University School of Medicine in Philadelphia, PA and The Icahn School of Medicine (formerly The Mount Sinai School of Medicine) in New York, NY.

She received her medical school training at The Mount Sinai School of Medicine in New York. She completed an internship and residency in internal medicine as well as a fellowship in Geriatrics and Adult Development at the Mount Sinai Medical Center.

About GOCCNJ

Goals of Care Coalition of New Jersey is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. It is a partnership of leading healthcare providers, government agencies, and community organizations working together to ensure that patients receive the care they need and no less, and the care they want and no more.

