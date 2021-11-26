Goals Plastic Surgery Expanding to a New Brooklyn Location

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As one of NYC's foremost aesthetic enhancement surgery practices, Goals Aesthetics & Plastic Surgery is excited to announce its long awaited move back to Brooklyn!

Having broken into the plastic surgery world over a decade ago, Goals Plastic Surgery established its base of operations in Brooklyn for many years. However, over time, as they outgrew their original facility, and the demand for their one-of-a-kind services vastly increased, the team decided it best to move into Manhattan - what has become NYC's hub for aesthetic enhancement procedures.

However, with the Goals brand having expanded across the country, and the practice opening new facilities in cities like Atlanta and Miami, the growth back home became exponential, and Goals quickly realized they had now outgrown their Upper Manhattan location as well! Goals was in need of a new facility and that just so happened to be back in their home borough of Brooklyn!

While they've maintained a location on Livingston Street in Brooklyn many years, the new facility provides the Goals team with the additional space they need to manage their ever-growing client list and the constant expansion of the brand!

The new facility, at 319 Schermerhorn Street, is located in the heart of Downtown Brooklyn, only minutes away from the Barclays Center and plenty of public transportation! Encompassing the ground floor of one of the most sought-after buildings in the area, the Goals team is excited to provide its clients with more space, and the very best amenities in the aesthetics world. And with a number of innovative new procedures and treatments in the works, the new facility provides the Goals medical staff with the resources they need to provide the highest quality aesthetic enhancement care in NYC.

About Goals

Goals Plastic Surgery has grown into the nation's leading brand in aesthetics. Offering surgical and nonsurgical procedures, Goals was founded by Dr. Sergey Voskin. His passion for patients, and eye for aesthetics, saw Goals grow from a small practice in Brooklyn, NY, the most popular plastic surgery destination in NYC. Goals strives to provide the best possible aesthetic enhancement experience available. With locations in NYC, Miami and Atlanta, a team of ambassadors, influencers, and social media following of over 1-million strong, Goals hopes to continue providing patients with the safe and effective enhancement that's synonymous with the Goals brand.

