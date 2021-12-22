Goals Plastic Surgery Getting Atlanta Residents in the Christmas Spirit with Their Latest Holiday Giveaway

ATLANTA, Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As one of the premiere aesthetic enhancement surgery practices on the east coast, Goals Plastic Surgery has spent the last year-plus expanding its reach - opening practices in aesthetic hotspots all over. From Miami and Atlanta, to the DMV-area, and even having moved their NYC headquarters to larger, swankier digs in downtown Brooklyn, the team at Goals is excited to provide their one of a kind procedures to more men and women than ever before!

With the holiday season finally upon us, Goals Plastic Surgery is looking to celebrate the successes of this past year with their supporters, by offering an amazing Christmas giveaway!

While the giveaway is open to anyone across the country, and is mainly being done through the @GoalsPlasticSurgery verified Instagram account, in only 24 hours, the residents of Atlanta have flooded the Goals DM's and emails looking for more information on the giveaway. And it's not a surprise, because in less than a year, Goals Plastic Surgery Atlanta has grown into one of the brands most successful locations, catering to patients of every background for a number of different surgical enhancement options!

The giveaway is simple, and we are choosing 5 WINNERS, who will get a FREE Brazilian Butt Lift procedure. To enter, you must be following BOTH @GoalsPlasticSurgery & @GoalsPlasticSurgeryTV on Instagram. Send us a DM with your full name, phone number, and email address. Then, you must also post a screenshot of the giveaway (you can find the image on the Goals IG Account), and tag BOTH of the above accounts, and use the hashtag #GoalsChristmasGiveaway - within the caption of your post. In addition, find the giveaway post on the Goals Instagram page, and comment "YES" underneath. There are certain terms and conditions which apply.

About Goals

Goals Plastic Surgery has grown into the nation's leading brand in aesthetics. Offering surgical and nonsurgical procedures, Goals was founded by Dr. Sergey Voskin. His passion for patients, and eye for aesthetics, saw Goals grow from a small practice in Brooklyn, NY, the most popular plastic surgery destination in NYC. Goals strives to provide the best possible aesthetic enhancement experience available. With locations in NYC, Miami and Atlanta, a team of ambassadors, influencers, and social media following of over 1-million strong, Goals hopes to continue providing patients with the safe and effective enhancement that's synonymous with the Goals brand.

Contact:

Nick Khan

5163040124

[email protected]

