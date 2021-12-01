Goals Plastic Surgery Is Bringing the All New FlexSculpt360 to Brooklyn

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the past year-plus, the team at Goals Plastic Surgery has seen one of the most amazing periods of growth in recent memory. Having opened new facilities all over the country, including aesthetic surgery hotspots like Atlanta and Miami, and even the DMV or Washington DC area, to its newest NYC facility in Brooklyn, the Goals brand is expanding its reach day by day and making some unheard of strides in the plastic surgery game.

As one of the leaders, and innovators in the field, with their new facilities the team at Goals is also quite excited to bring its newest "IT" procedure, the FlexSculpt360 or sometimes simply known as FlexSculpt to Brooklyn.

Making its debut in Goals Atlanta, FlexSculpt360 has been on the tip of every Goals Doll's tongue down south. And the team is excited to unveil this innovative variation to liposuction in their hometown of downtown Brooklyn.

The FlexSculpt360 procedure is a minimally-invasive form of liposuction - considered to be a much safer, sometimes, more effective alternative! While traditional liposuction requires the patients to be completely sedated, this method can be done under local anesthesia or pain relievers. This is because the incision is generally only a centimeter in diameter. This allows for faster healing, and less scarring post-op.

The FlexSculpt is able to do this by using a specialized air-pressure suction technology, that doesn't require the rough scraping technique used in traditional liposuction. But rather the air pressure system is able to gently suction away unwanted fat cells from the treatment area, allowing for a much smaller incision. This will often lead to much more natural looking results, and allow women to recover much faster, and experience far fewer complications or side effects.

For more information on FlexSculpt visit Goals online at GoalsPlasticSurgery.com.

About Goals

Goals Plastic Surgery has grown into the nation's leading brand in aesthetics. Offering surgical and nonsurgical procedures, Goals was founded by Dr. Sergey Voskin. His passion for patients, and eye for aesthetics, saw Goals grow from a small practice in Brooklyn, NY, the most popular plastic surgery destination in NYC. Goals strives to provide the best possible aesthetic enhancement experience available. With locations in NYC, Miami and Atlanta, a team of ambassadors, influencers, and social media following of over 1-million strong, Goals hopes to continue providing patients with the safe and effective enhancement that's synonymous with the Goals brand.

