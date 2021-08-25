Goals Plastic Surgery is Now in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With the pandemic coming to an end, and the world FINALLY getting back to normal, Goals Aesthetics and Plastic Surgery is excited to welcome clients across the south to its newest practice location in Atlanta, Georgia!

Goals Atlanta | 3576 Chamblee-Tucker Road | Atlanta, Georgia 30340 | (866) 424-6257 Dr. Sergey Voskin | Goals Aesthetics & Plastic Surgery

As one of New York City's most prominent practices for aesthetic enhancement, Goals Plastic Surgery has been a driving force in the world of aesthetics, helping women and men, to achieve their ideal bodies. With some of the best results, and breathtaking transformation, the Goals Plastic Surgery team is known for providing patients with incredible ratios, snatched waists, amazing contours, and a look that would rival your favorite Instagram models!

With some of the most experienced, and aesthetically-forward surgeons in the industry, Goals is known for perfecting popular treatments like the Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL), and the Lipo360. And as one of the country's hotbeds for entertainment, arts and culture, Atlanta is the perfect place for Goals to spread its wings down south!

Aside from just the entertainment scene, there's a lot more that brings Goals to Georgia. Looking at Goals over 1 million combined followers, and you can see fans have been clamoring for the move to the ATL! After finding the right space, they made it happen! Located at 3576 Chamblee-Tucker Road, Goals Atlanta offers an expansive facility that's the perfect destination for aesthetic enhancement the #GoalsDolls wanted!

For information regarding procedures, visit Goals website at GoalsPlasticSurgery.com or call the Atlanta office at (866) 424-6257 today! For other inquiries, press or media, contact [email protected].

About Goals

Goals Plastic Surgery has been around for the better part of the last decade, and has grown into a leading brand in aesthetic enhancement. Offering both surgical and nonsurgical aesthetic procedures, Goals was founded by Dr. Sergey Voskin. His passion for patients, and eye for aesthetics, allowed him to grow from a small aesthetics practice in Brooklyn, NY, the most popular plastic surgery destination in New York City. Goals strives to provide every patient with the best possible aesthetic enhancement experience available. With locations in NYC, Miami and Atlanta, a team of brand ambassadors, popular influencers, and social media following of over 1-million strong, Goals is expanding its reach every day, and hoping to provide more and more patients with the safe, caring, and effective enhancement that has become synonymous with the Goals brand.

