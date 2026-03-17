Goalsetter and MSU Federal Credit Union Partner to Expand Financial Education for College Students and Student-Athletes

Strategic partnership will deliver engaging, digital financial education through new Moneylingo platform tailored for the next generation of earners

NEW YORK, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Goalsetter, the award-winning financial education platform, today announced a strategic partnership with Michigan State University Federal Credit Union (MSUFCU) to expand access to engaging, digital financial education tools for college students and student-athletes nationwide. Through this collaboration, MSUFCU will implement the Goalsetter's Moneylingo digital learning platform , to deliver interactive, curriculum-based financial education designed specifically for young adults navigating increased financial responsibility.

As college students — and especially student-athletes — assume greater financial independence earlier in life, access to practical, accessible education has never been more critical. The MoneyLingo platform delivers mobile-first, culturally relevant learning experiences that support real-world decision-making across budgeting, credit fundamentals, saving and investing, and long-term wealth building. Its NIL-specific content equips student-athletes to responsibly manage early earning opportunities, including understanding contracts, preparing for taxes, managing variable income, and protecting long-term financial well-being.

"As NIL opportunities create earlier earning potential for collegiate athletes, financial literacy becomes essential to helping promising athletes maximize equity responsibly and sustainably from a young age," said Goalsetter CEO Tanya Van Court. "Through Moneylingo's expanded mobile-first curriculum, participating students will have access to interactive lessons focused on budgeting, credit fundamentals, saving and investing, and financial goal-setting in their hands."

The partnership reflects a shared commitment to equipping students with real-world financial knowledge at a critical life stage. With the rapid growth of NIL opportunities and increasing financial independence among college students, demand for relevant and accessible financial education has accelerated nationwide.

"Financial education has long been a cornerstone of how we serve our members and our community," said MSUFCU Chief Experience Officer Ami Iceman. "Together with Goalsetter, we are continuing to meet students where they are and equipping them with practical tools to build confidence, reduce financial stress, and make informed financial decisions that extend well beyond their college years."

Through this initiative, MSUFCU will provide eligible undergraduate students at all partner institutions access to the Goalsetter Moneylingo Platform, an educational technology solution that provides interactive lessons, gamified quizzes, scenario-based exercises, and administrative reporting tools to track engagement and completion.

As part of the rollout, Goalsetter-powered content will extend across MSUFCU's affiliate digital brands AlumniFi and Collegiate.

By integrating education directly into digital banking experiences, the partnership ensures financial literacy is not an afterthought — but a built-in advantage.

The platform also includes an "IRL" ("In Real Life") feature allowing MSUFCU to integrate educational messaging and product awareness opportunities directly within the digital learning environment, in compliance with applicable advertising and privacy regulations.

ABOUT MSUFCU

MSU Federal Credit Union (MSUFCU) was established in 1937 to provide a secure place for members to save and borrow. Guided by its mission to help members achieve financial security, reach their goals, and realize their dreams, MSUFCU supports members through key milestones in life while helping them plan for the future. Recognized as a leader in innovation and as a great place to work, MSUFCU continually seeks new ways to enhance the member experience and strengthen the communities it serves. Today, the Credit Union proudly serves nearly 400,000 members through 35 branches, with over $8.2 billion in assets and more than 1,200 employees. MSUFCU is headquartered in East Lansing, Michigan. For additional information, please visit msufcu.org .

About Goalsetter Moneylingo

Founded in 2016, Goalsetter is a financial education company helping young people and families build confidence and capability with money. Its flagship digital platform, Moneylingo, delivers mobile-first, culturally relevant learning through interactive lessons, quizzes, and real-life scenarios that make financial education practical and accessible. Moneylingo supports core skills and meets learners where they are to help them build lifelong financial habits. Learn more at www.goalsetter.co .

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SOURCE Goalsetter