GOARC Partners With SAFEmap To Enhance Safety 4.0® Offerings

MOTZA ILIT, Israel, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GOARC today announced its new partnership with SAFEmap to provide clients with the highest level of safety professional services, consultancy and training.

Fusing tradition and innovation, technology and methodology, the leading Safety 4.0® company, which analyzes risk factors in real-time, is ideally positioned to partner with SAFEmap, the advanced global safety consultancy headed by leading safety specialist Corrie Pitzer for the last three decades.

The partnership focuses on three key areas:

Pitzer's 40 years of safety expertise in the international mining industry combines forces with the latest technology and enhanced data sources from GOARC to offer a real-time Critical Control Risk Management system, with a roadmap for future new modules, including resilience metrics and more

SAFEmap will sell GOARC's "Safe Connected Worker" platform as part of SAFEmap's unique offering

SAFEmap will serve as GOARCs implementation partner providing the highest level of consultancy and training to clients

Pitzer heralded the collaboration as "a breakthrough in safety first technology."

"Our partnership with GOARC underscores our mission to collaborate with companies that share our vision of workers as safety champions and managers as safety leaders."

"The partnership marks the meeting of technology and methodology, with a shared vision of safety commitment, culture change and risk competence," GOARC's COO and co-founder Haim Srur said.

"Both companies are pioneers in Safety 4.0®, focusing on the same end goal with complementary expertise which combine to bolster and enhance each other," he added.

With the recent upgrade of additional sensors and expanded data sources for critical control management, GOARC's "Safe Connected Worker" platform uses artificial intelligence, machine learning and predictive and prescriptive analytics to predict and mitigate work accidents before they happen.

SAFEmap's established name and Pitzer's standing in industry will serve to introduce the platform to a wider audience, a development commended by Srur.

"We are very excited to partner with a company who shares our commitment to a safe and efficient workplace for all employees which will enable our proprietary technology to reach a broader global customer base," he said.

The partnership follows a period of growth for the Israeli-headquartered company with offices in California, Texas and Singapore, which counts industry leaders in the U.S., China, Singapore, Spain, Holland and the U.K among its client-base.

About GOARC:

GOARC is a digital safety company that has developed a technology for industrial organizations, designed to reduce work-related accidents, save lives, reduce costs, and empower safety compliance. The company's system leverages mobile platforms and algorithms, collecting data from the workforce, enterprise resource planning, the internet of things and operation systems, among others, to analyze, predict, and provide alerts about potential work accidents ahead of time. GOARC's customers include global leaders in oil and gas, petrochemicals, utilities, shipyards, mining, logistics and construction.

About SAFEmap:

SAFEmap is a global safety consultancy that focuses on risk competence, safety commitment and culture change to provide strategies and programs to change people through their PrismaCULTURE, safeDELTA and safeSMART programs. The consultancy seeks to change the safety culture through a range of interventions and processes. SAFEmap was founded in 1992 and employs a network of consultants around the world, with regional offices and clients in Canada, USA, Australia, Africa, South Central America and Europe.

Press Contacts:

GOARC:

Melanie Shaffron – [email protected]

SAFEmap:

Scott Cuthbert - [email protected]

Jamie Young - [email protected]

SOURCE GOARC