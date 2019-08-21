GOAT and Bergdorf Goodman Partner on Exclusive Shopping Experience

"Sneakers and athletic-driven sportswear have been a leading component of the designer and luxury menswear world, and we see this influence continuing to be very important," said Bruce Pask, Men's Fashion Director at Bergdorf Goodman. "GOAT is an innovator and leader in the resale space with an elevated aesthetic, peerless expertise, and a focus on customer experience and service, aspects that we absolutely share, making this a perfectly suited partnership and an exciting new experience that our customers can only find at BG."

"Retail and resale are just at the beginning of their convergence, and as the global demand for streetwear increases, we will continue to see its influence in the luxury market," said Daishin Sugano, co-founder and CPO of GOAT Group. "Collaborating with Bergdorf Goodman, the iconic luxury retailer, exemplifies the endless possibilities in the industry."

The GOAT installation opens at Goodman's Men's Store on Wednesday, August 21, 2019, and will be open through New York Fashion Week.

ABOUT GOAT

GOAT is the global destination for authentic sneakers. Founded in 2015 to bring trust and safety to sneaker reselling, the platform offers the greatest selection of sneakers ranging from general releases to rare exclusives. Through its managed marketplace model, authentication service and buyer protection, GOAT is the most trusted option in the industry.

ABOUT BERGDORF GOODMAN

A New York landmark since 1901, Bergdorf Goodman represents the global pinnacle of style, service and modern luxury. With its rich history of showcasing leading and emerging designers, the iconic store at 5th Avenue and 58th Street—the crossroads of fashion—is a singular destination for discerning customers around the world. BG.com expands on Bergdorf Goodman's heritage, showcasing coveted collections for men and women in an unparalleled online shopping experience. Bergdorf Goodman is part of Neiman Marcus Group.

