GOAT Debate Settled? Study Favors Messi Over Ronaldo

AMSTERDAM, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Who is the greatest of all time in soccer: Lionel Messi or Christiano Ronaldo? Messi is the clear winner when it comes to worldwide popularity, according to The Casino Wizard.

The online reviewer analyzed online search results in 149 countries and found Messi was mentioned in 10.2 million of them – more than twice as often as Ronaldo, whose name appeared in 4.6 million searches.

Messi vs Ronaldo: Which Player is Greatest of All Time?

Internet users looked up Messi's name more than Ronaldo's in 125 of the 149 nations – including Portugal, Ronaldo's home country, where Messi appeared in 55% of the searches while his rival was mentioned in 45%. In his home nation of Argentina, 96% of the search results were for Messi.

Ronaldo's name was searched more than Messi's in 22 nations. Search volumes for the two international superstars were tied in the two remaining countries.

Although Ronaldo has played in both the Premier League and the Saudi Pro League, Messi's name is still searched slightly more in the UK and Saudi Arabia. The difference is even more significant in countries where Messi has played, such as Spain where his name shows up in a whopping 89% of the online searches.

"While many would expect a close 50/50 split, our research reveals that Messi overwhelmingly surpasses Ronaldo in online popularity in 84% of the countries we analyzed," said Matt Schwachofer, co-owner of The Casino Wizard. "We were especially surprised to find that even in Ronaldo's home country, Messi is searched for more frequently. In contrast, in Messi's home country of Argentina, Messi's popularity soars with a 96% advantage."

The study used data pulled from Ahrefs, a SaaS company that creates online SEO tools, to examine search results in every country around the globe. A handful of nations were excluded because they showed no significant data.

For more information, contact:

Matt Schwachofer

E: [email protected]

T: 0031624247190

ABOUT THE CASINO WIZARD

The Casino Wizard is an independent reviewer and guide to online casinos and bonuses. The team helps visitors select trustworthy online casinos and promotions tailored to their needs.

SOURCE The Casino Wizard