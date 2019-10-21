GOAT Expands to Offer Luxury and Streetwear Apparel and Accessories

"GOAT has always served a community of individuals aspiring to be the greatest," says Eddy Lu, co-founder and CEO of GOAT Group. "When we first launched GOAT, we focused only on sneakers to ensure we provided the best experience for our customers. Paramount to that was our authentication, product depth and discovery journey. Without these pillars, we would not be able to offer the experience we believe is necessary for someone to find a style that embraces their uniqueness and self expression."

In addition to its current resale model, the platform is now working directly with retailers and boutiques around the world to procure supply at retail price. The brands offered include contemporary labels such as Acne Studios and Maison Margiela, streetwear labels Off-White and Stussy, as well as luxury labels Gucci and Saint Laurent, among others. GOAT has added over 50 new brands to its product catalog with additional coming before the end of the year.

"We're only in the infant stages of apparel on GOAT," says Daishin Sugano, co-founder and Chief Product Officer of GOAT Group. "We're starting with the primary market, but we have plans for resale expansion. We believe in this immense opportunity and are optimally positioned to work with the best brands to tell their stories from the past, present and future."

Apparel and accessories are only available on GOAT's iOS and Android apps, but will be coming soon to GOAT.com and its WeChat Mini Program in China.

GOAT is the global platform for style. Founded in 2015 to bring trust to the sneaker community, the technology platform has since expanded to offer apparel and accessories from the world's leading contemporary, avant garde and luxury brands. Through its unique positioning between the primary and resale markets, the company is able to surface styles from the past, present and future, delivering authentic product to over 20M members across 164 countries.

