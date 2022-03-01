G.O.A.T. Fuel ®, the Health-Forward Energy Drink From Pro Football Hall of Famer and NFL G.O.A.T. Jerry Rice, Announces Distribution Expansion Into Target Stores

G.O.A.T. Fuel ®, already available at various retail locations across the country, is quickly becoming the go-to energy drink for those looking for a clean boost of energy. Renowned for its cordyceps mushrooms—the first energy drink to tap into the powerhouse adaptogen—G.O.A.T. Fuel ® delivers sustained clean energy, and is the ideal beverage for anyone chasing greatness. The distribution expansion follows the November announcement naming G.O.A.T. Fuel as the Official Energy Drink of the Los Angeles Lakers —yet another indication of the beverage company's fast-growing popularity amongst athletes and non-athletes alike.

"I've had a lot of great teammates, but it's hard to imagine a better winning combination than G.O.A.T. Fuel being available at Target," said Rice. "We've always set out to spread the message that anyone can be a G.O.A.T. and now that's even more possible with G.O.A.T. Fuel available at one of the most iconic retailers in the country. As the first Black-owned energy drink company in the multi-billion dollar beverage category, this is an exciting milestone for G.O.A.T. Fuel's growth."

G.O.A.T. Fuel ® can also be purchased at goatfuel.com and via the brand's mobile app. Visit goatfuel.com to find the retail store nearest to you.

About G.O.A.T. Fuel

G.O.A.T. Fuel ® ("greatest of all time") was created by NFL Hall of Famer Jerry Rice, his daughter Jaqui Rice Gold and Trevion Gold. It is a lifestyle brand focused on bringing health-forward products and a G.O.A.T. mindset to consumers. We believe the term G.O.A.T. shouldn't be reserved just for athletes, but anyone striving to be great. Our energy drink has a proprietary blend of cordyceps mushrooms, 200 mg of natural caffeine, green tea with EGCG, ginger, amino acids and 10 essential vitamins. Visit www.goatfuel.com.

Media Contact for G.O.A.T. Fuel

Priya Bhambri

London & Co. PR

[email protected]

646.371.8090

SOURCE G.O.A.T. Fuel