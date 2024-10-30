G.O.A.T. Fuel to Feature Muhammad Ali on Limited Edition Collector's Cans as Part of 3-Year Partnership

Landmark Collaboration to Usher in a New Era of Movement Inspired by This Year's 50th Anniversary of Muhammad Ali's 'Rumble in the Jungle' Fight

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, on the 50th anniversary of the famed 1974 "Rumble in the Jungle" boxing match, G.O.A.T. Fuel is proud to announce its three-year partnership with Muhammad Ali Enterprises. In celebration of the collaboration, G.O.A.T. Fuel is rolling out a limited-edition line of Muhammad Ali collector's cans, featuring exclusive designs with the "G.O.A.T." himself across the brand's best-selling flavors: Watermelon Fruit Punch, Gummy Bear, and Pineapple Cream Soda.

Muhammad Ali's lasting impact on sports, music, and social justice has cemented the icon as a true 'Greatest Of All Time' figure, reinforced by his nickname "The Greatest". Muhammad's embodiment of G.O.A.T. Fuel's core brand pillars centered around greatness, perseverance, and the relentless pursuit of becoming the best version of oneself, inspired today's milestone collaboration. This partnership aims to also further spark a movement centered on physical activity powered by the premium sports energy drink, and inspired by the iconic 'Rope-a-Dope' victory in "Rumble in the Jungle" – an unmatched display of determination and endurance.

To further commemorate Muhammad's legacy through the partnership, G.O.A.T. Fuel will also sponsor this year's Muhammad Ali Humanitarian Awards. The sponsorship provides financial support for the Muhammad Ali Center which extends critical youth and community personal and professional growth resources like Champions League Youth Leadership Academy, Muhammad Ali Center Council of Students, Ali Center Entrepreneurs, internships, and more.

"This partnership honors Muhammad Ali while supporting his enduring legacy," said Jerry Rice, Pro Football Hall-of-Famer and co-founder of G.O.A.T. Fuel. "Our product line embodies the spirit of greatness and encourages individuals to pursue their best and no one exemplified that more than Ali who transformed the world of sports. We are proud to celebrate and extend that legacy of impact."

"At G.O.A.T. Fuel, we share the same passion for empowering individuals to reach their fullest potential, just as Muhammad Ali did both in and out of the ring. He was one of the first to call himself "Greatest of All Time" so this collaboration is a perfect match for us. We're looking forward to working together to encourage aspiring G.O.A.T.s" said Jaqui Rice Gold, CEO and co-founder of G.O.A.T. Fuel.

Now available on www.goatfuel.com and at select retail locations including: Publix, HEB, and Walmart, this limited-edition product line aims to merge the worlds of sports, wellness, and culture, aligning perfectly with G.O.A.T. Fuel's mission.

About G.O.A.T. Fuel

G.O.A.T. Fuel ® ("greatest of all time") was created by NFL Hall of Famer Jerry Rice, his daughter Jaqui Rice Gold and Trevion Gold. It is a lifestyle brand focused on bringing health-forward products and a G.O.A.T. mindset to consumers. We believe the term G.O.A.T. shouldn't be reserved just for athletes, but anyone striving to be great. Our energy drink has a proprietary blend of cordyceps mushrooms, 200 mg of natural caffeine, electrolytes, BCAAs and 10 essential vitamins. Visit www.goatfuel.com and follow G.O.A.T. Fuel on Instagram.

About Muhammad Ali

Muhammad Ali is one of the most influential athletes and humanitarians of the 20th century and has created some of the most legendary moments in sports and civil rights history. More than 60 years after he emerged as a Gold Medalist in Boxing at the 1960 Rome Olympics, Ali's legacy extends beyond the ring and he continues to be widely recognized as one of the most celebrated and beloved icons of all time.

His incomparable work ethic, signature boxing techniques, and fearlessness towards standing up for his beliefs, all contribute to the legend that is Muhammad Ali. Among his countless awards and accolades, he was named Sports Illustrated's "Sportsman of the Century," GQ's "Athlete of the Century," a United Nations Messenger of Peace, and has received the Presidential Medal of Freedom and the Amnesty International Lifetime Achievement Award. Muhammad Ali's legacy is celebrated across cultures and continues to inspire today's most influential athletes, artists, musicians and humanitarians around the world. As a way to continue his legacy, he started the Muhammad Ali Center in Louisville Kentucky in 2005 to create change, pursue justice and inspire greatness.

