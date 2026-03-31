GOAT Group Introduces Sneakers.com, Expanding Access to Great Footwear at Exceptional Value

New brand brings trusted, new selection to a broader consumer audience

LOS ANGELES, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GOAT Group , the global platform for the past, present and future, today announced the launch of Sneakers.com , the one-stop destination for everyday sneaker shoppers. The new experience is designed to find the right fit at the best price without compromising on quality, trust or experience.

Over the past decade, GOAT Group has built some of the most trusted brands in the footwear and apparel space, serving collectors, enthusiasts and premium consumers around the world. While those brands continue to grow, launching Sneakers.com allows the company to serve an even wider audience, including the everyday sneaker consumer, which is the largest segment in the footwear category today.

Sneakers.com is built for today and tomorrow, where consumers are looking to make their dollar go further but still expect quality and confidence in every purchase. The platform brings together a curated selection of footwear from trusted brands, all at great prices. With an average price point of just $70, Sneakers.com is competitively positioned in the everyday footwear category.

"Each of our brands is built for a distinct consumer and Sneakers.com allows us to reach people in a new and meaningful way. It broadens our offering while staying true to who we are," said Eddy Lu, Co-Founder and CEO of GOAT Group. "People want to feel good about what they're spending, knowing they're getting a great deal without compromising on quality, and that's what this brand is all about."

Sneakers.com offers a differentiated experience tailored specifically for this customer. It combines value, curation and the same operational excellence that underpins GOAT Group as a company.

"We've spent over a decade building the infrastructure that powers GOAT Group, and Sneakers.com brings that to a broader audience. In fact, we're now positioned to serve a customer at every stage of their footwear buying journey—from their everyday purchase to their most coveted grail," Lu added.

The brand has already seen strong early traction during the platform's testing phase and is now focused on scaling Sneakers.com as part of the next phase of growth.

ABOUT GOAT GROUP

GOAT Group represents the leading platforms for authentic sneakers, apparel and accessories. Operating five distinct brands—GOAT, Flight Club, Grailed, Sneakers.com and alias—GOAT Group has a global community of over 60M members across 170 countries.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE GOAT Group