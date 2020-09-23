GOAT Group Raises $100 Million To Further Accelerate Growth Across Product Categories And Geographies

"Our mission is to bring the world's greatest products together from the past, present and future, while providing a premier end-to-end customer experience with a point of view on culture and style," said Eddy Lu, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of GOAT Group. "We will utilize this new round of funding to capture the significant market opportunities in sneakers, apparel and additional categories through technological innovation and by building even greater scale across our verticals" added Lu.

"We witnessed the impressive success that catapulted GOAT to become a top player in the sneaker space and were drawn to their disciplined operational approach and differentiated value proposition," said Dan Sundheim, Founder of D1 Capital Partners. "As GOAT continues to grow its core business and expand into new categories, it is rapidly emerging as one of the best positioned next generation global e-commerce platforms. We have confidence in GOAT's exceptional leadership team to execute on their clear and bold vision," added Sundheim.

Inclusive of the funding from D1, the company has raised nearly $300 million from venture capital and strategic investors including Accel, Foot Locker, Index and Upfront Ventures. Named as one of Fast Company's Top 5 Most Innovative Retail Companies of 2020, GOAT has 13 physical locations in the U.S., Asia, and Europe, including distribution and authentication centers that ship products to 170 international markets. GOAT's platforms feature over 350 brands across sneakers, apparel and accessories.

About GOAT Group:

GOAT is the global platform for the greatest products from the past, present and future. Since its founding in 2015, GOAT has become the leading and most trusted sneaker marketplace in the world, and has expanded to offer apparel and accessories from select emerging, contemporary and iconic brands. Through its unique positioning between the primary and resale markets, the company offers styles across various time periods on its digital platforms and in its retail locations, while delivering products to over 30 million members across 170 countries.

About D1 Capital Partners:

D1 Capital Partners is a global investment firm that operates across public and private markets. The firm combines the talent and operational excellence of a large, premier asset management firm with the flexible mandate and long-term time horizon of a family office. Founded in 2018 by Daniel Sundheim, D1 focuses on investing in the global internet, technology, telecom, media, consumer, healthcare, financial, industrial, and real estate sectors.

