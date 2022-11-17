GOAT Group Releases First Annual alias Seller Report

New in-house data reveals unlikely top sellers and key insights shaping the fashion industry

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GOAT Group, the global platform for the past, present and future, today released its first annual alias Seller Report. Utilizing proprietary in-house data and metrics from GOAT Group's unified seller platform, alias, the report features a snapshot of 2022's global trends in sneakers and fashion found nowhere else.

The report comprises three sections: Features, Metrics and Macros, each highlighting more than a few surprising consumer trends in addition to notable facts, figures and insights.

"Everyone is always looking at what comes next in sneakers and fashion," said Eddy Lu, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of GOAT Group. "This report highlights some of the most notable trends in 2022 that shifted culture and the entire fashion industry, while also giving insight into what we might see in 2023."

Highlights from the report include:

Nike Dunks outsell Air Jordan 1s this year, driving almost 50% of Nike sales on GOAT and Flight Club.

outsell Air Jordan 1s this year, driving almost 50% of Nike sales on GOAT and Flight Club. Vintage apparel is in high demand with nostalgic trends on the rise including:

Utility and Cargo



90's and Y2K



Varsity and Letterman Jackets

New Balance is on the rise, knocking on the door of the Big Four (Nike, Jordan , adidas, Yeezy) for the first time.

, adidas, Yeezy) for the first time. New Balance growth YoY: 92.20%

Top Selling Sneakers of 2022 (in order):

Dunk Low 'Black White' (Panda)



Yeezy Slides 'Onyx'



Yeezy Foam Runner 'Onyx'



Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG 'Patent Bred'

Yeezy Slides 'Pure' 2021 Re-Release



Air Jordan 11 Retro 'Cool Grey' 2021

For further insights visit the full alias Seller Report 2022 .

ABOUT GOAT GROUP

GOAT Group represents the leading platforms for authentic sneakers, apparel and accessories. Operating three distinct brands – GOAT , Flight Club and alias – GOAT Group has a global community of over 40M members across 170 countries. Through its unique positioning between the primary and resale markets, the company offers styles across various time periods on its digital platforms and in its retail locations.

