GOAT Introduces Fall Exhibit, a Digital Shopping Event for Rare Vintage Apparel, Archival Luxury Pieces and Cultural Artifacts

GOAT's community has the exclusive chance to acquire 1-of-1 pieces from the personal collections of artists, such as A$AP Nast, Ama Lou and Soo Joo Park, as well as archival luxury and cultural artifacts from vintage specialists, including Horror Vacuo, Middleman, Tried and True Co., Tyranny + Mutation and Earthling VIP.

"It's evident that fashion is circular as we often see vintage staples paired with new pieces," said Sen Sugano, Chief Brand Officer of GOAT Group. "We're thrilled to launch this unique digital exhibit and shopping event with notable creatives and boutiques who bring diverse perspectives in style. These exclusive products affirm our belief in circularity as they continue to shape a global narrative that makes style more inspiring, meaningful and sustainable than ever."

A portion of the proceeds will benefit Color Compton , an organization working with youth of color in Compton to help them succeed in creative industries. The organization introduces students to the histories of people of color, while using artistic mediums to develop personal narratives, gain leadership skills and build community relationships.

The digital event begins on Monday, September 13th at 10AM PT and ends on Sunday, September 19th at 11:59PM PT.

ABOUT GOAT:

GOAT is the global platform for the greatest products from the past, present and future. Since its founding in 2015, GOAT has become the leading and most trusted sneaker marketplace in the world, and has expanded to offer apparel and accessories from select emerging, contemporary and iconic brands. Through its unique positioning between the primary and resale markets, the company offers styles across various time periods on its digital platforms and in its retail locations, while delivering products to over 30 million members across 170 countries.

ABOUT COLOR COMPTON:

Color Compton is a non-profit organization dedicated to empowering local youth through centering the narratives of Black, Indigenous, People of Color (BIPOC) and introducing art mediums as a form of communication and expression. Color Compton seeks to tackle racial inequities in education by redesigning curriculum that has historically excluded BIPOC narratives. Grounded on history, students are introduced to concepts to engage in dialogue and use art mediums to develop their own narratives through collective engagement. Through our youth internships, community conversations, and art workshops, we aim to provide youth and community members with the space and opportunity to reclaim their histories and identities.

