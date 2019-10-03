GOAT Launches AR Try-On of Rare Sneakers
The leading sneaker marketplace offers industry-first AR Try-On of rare and exclusive sneakers
Oct 03, 2019, 14:00 ET
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GOAT, the global destination for authentic sneakers, today announced its launch of Try-On for rare and exclusive sneakers, an industry-first. This follows the company's previous launch of an augmented reality first-look at rare sneakers that allowed users to get to know the textures and materials of sneakers in great detail. The latest Try-On feature allows GOAT's over 20M users to experience what some of the most highly coveted sneakers look like on their own feet, from wherever they are.
The sneakers available for Try-On will include a variety of Nike and Air Jordan styles, including some of the rarest Dunks, Air Force 1s and unreleased samples. Sneakers from the Dunk silhouette will feature the Deftones, FLOM, Wu-Tang and Iron Maiden, while sneakers from the Air Force 1 silhouette will feature the Stash, Black Album, Head Automatica and Stash x Futura. Finally, sneakers from the unreleased samples will feature the Air Jordan 4 'Purple Travis Scott,' Air Jordan 3 'Fragment,' Air Jordan 4 'Undefeated' and Air Yeezy 1 'Glow in the Dark Tour.'
"Product innovation has always been an integral part of our business and after early success with our previous AR launches, we knew Try-On was something we had to offer our community," said Daishin Sugano, co-founder and CPO of GOAT Group. "We're committed to sneaker culture and hope our new feature will elevate the experience of discovery for our community."
iOS users can update their GOAT app and access the Try-On feature through the app homepage.
ABOUT GOAT
GOAT is the global destination for authentic sneakers. Founded in 2015 to bring trust and safety to sneaker reselling, the platform offers the greatest selection of sneakers ranging from general releases to rare exclusives. Through its managed marketplace model, authentication service and buyer protection, GOAT is the most trusted option in the industry.
SOURCE GOAT Group
Share this article