GOAT Launches AR Try-On of Rare Sneakers

The sneakers available for Try-On will include a variety of Nike and Air Jordan styles, including some of the rarest Dunks, Air Force 1s and unreleased samples. Sneakers from the Dunk silhouette will feature the Deftones, FLOM, Wu-Tang and Iron Maiden, while sneakers from the Air Force 1 silhouette will feature the Stash, Black Album, Head Automatica and Stash x Futura. Finally, sneakers from the unreleased samples will feature the Air Jordan 4 'Purple Travis Scott,' Air Jordan 3 'Fragment,' Air Jordan 4 'Undefeated' and Air Yeezy 1 'Glow in the Dark Tour.'

"Product innovation has always been an integral part of our business and after early success with our previous AR launches, we knew Try-On was something we had to offer our community," said Daishin Sugano, co-founder and CPO of GOAT Group. "We're committed to sneaker culture and hope our new feature will elevate the experience of discovery for our community."

iOS users can update their GOAT app and access the Try-On feature through the app homepage.

