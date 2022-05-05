Goat Milk Products Market Projected to Hit $13,217.2 Million by 2030, says P&S Intelligence

NEW YORK, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global goat milk products market accounted for $8,672.9 million revenue in 2021, which is predicted to reach $13,217.2 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% during 2021−2030. The rising number of health-conscious consumers, technological development, and government subsidies for goat farming are the key drivers of the market. Several prebiotic and anti-inflationary nutrients are contained in goat milk, such as amino acids, phosphorus, calcium, vitamin A, magnesium, and potassium.

Bone strength and muscular capabilities begin to deteriorate in people after the age of 60. Goat milk is a nutritious food product since it contains high levels of calcium and vitamins. Furthermore, goat milk's mineral metabolism contributes to the strengthening of bones and the prevention of fractures. Goat milk has a high concentration of beneficial microbes that assist in digestion and prevent constipation.

Key Findings of Goat Milk Products Market Report

In 2021, the cheese category had the biggest share in the goat milk products market, because the need for goat milk cheese has increased dramatically in recent years. It is especially popular among children and the elderly, who are prone to allergic responses to cow's milk products. Furthermore, goat cheese contains a variety of beneficial fats, including short-chain and medium-chain fatty acids, unsaturated fats, and medium-chain triglycerides.

Globally, goat farming plays a significant part in most nations' rural economies. In India's rural areas, for example, nearly 70% of the landless agricultural laborers and marginal and small farmers raise goats. When compared to other farm animals, goat farming offers significant small-scale socio-economic benefits.

Cattle ranching is considered one of the world's most-profitable and long-term industries. Governments all over the world are offering financial incentives to many marginal farmers and businesses to enter the commercial goat farming sector, due to the rising demand for goat milk products.

One of the most-important distribution channels for dairy goods is hypermarkets and supermarkets. As a result, the category accounted for more than 40% of the goat milk products market in 2021. Furthermore, suppliers may profile and advertise their items at these huge retail outlets, which helps them sell their brands.

In addition, goat-milk-derived products have a smoother texture, owing to a lower percentage of 1-casein and smaller fat globules, which gives them a higher water-holding capacity and lower viscosity. Moreover, the demand for goat-milk-based infant formulae is also driven by the growing levels of education and awareness about child nutrition.

Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group Co. Ltd., a China -based company that principally engages in the production, processing, and distribution of mixed feedstuffs and dairy products, became Ausnutria Dairy Co. Ltd.'s largest stakeholder in May 2021 , for its goat milk formulae and nutrition goods.

The increasing demand for goat milk items in APAC can be attributed to the region's large population, which is experience an increase in its income. In terms of scale, the APAC food and beverage business is massive, accounting for almost half the worldwide sale of goat milk products. Some regional economies, such as China and India, are based on agriculture and serve as production centers for a wide range of agricultural products.

To stay competitive and for share growth, major companies in the goat milk products market have formed partnerships and alliances. Key players in the market are Redwood Hill Farm & Creamery, AVH Dairy Trade B.V., Meyenberg Goat Milk, Woolwich Dairy Inc., Xi'an Baiyue Goat Dairy Group Co. Ltd. (Baiyue), Stickney Hill Dairy Inc., Ausnutria Dairy Co. Ltd., St Helen's Farm, Goat Partners International, and Granarolo S.p.A.

Goat Milk Products Market Segmentation Analysis

By Product Type

Cheese

Milk

Milk Powder

By Distribution Channel

Hypermarkets & Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores

Medical & Pharmacy Stores

Online

By End User

Adult

Teenager

Elderly

Infant

By Region

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

U.K.



Germany



France



Spain



Italy

Asia-Pacific

China



India



Japan



South Korea



Australia

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia



South Africa

