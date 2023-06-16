Goat Milk Products Market Report 2023: A $17.5 Billion Market by 2028 - Increasing Demand for Smart Nutritional Dairy Products

DUBLIN, June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Goat Milk Products Market (2023 Edition): Analysis By Value, Volume and Pricing, By Product Type (Cheese, Butter, Yogurt, Others), Product Form, End Use Industry: Market Insights and Forecast (2018-2028)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Goat Milk Products market showcased growth at a CAGR of 5.20% during 2018-2022. The market was valued at USD 11789.24 Million in 2022 which is expected to reach USD 17535.60 Million in 2028.

The increasing demand for smart nutritional dairy products and increasing urbanization across the globe are contributing to the overall growth of the Goat Milk Products market.



The Global Goat Milk Products Market is expected to grow in the forecast period and register a market value of USD 17535.60 Million in 2028 at a CAGR of 7.09% during the forecast period. The growing awareness about goat milk, rising demand for Goat Milk Products, and increasing urbanization are major driving factors that are accelerating the overall market growth of the Global Goat Milk Products Market.



Individuals and commercials are getting more aware of the additional nutritional benefits that they get by using goat milk and goat milk products instead of cow's milk and cow's milk products. COVID-19 has created a huge increase in the consumption of Goat Milk Products in place of cow or buffalo milk products.

Scope of the Report

The report analyses the Goat Milk Products Market by Value (USD Million).

The report presents the analysis of Goat Milk Products Market for the historical period of 2018-2022, the estimated year 2023 and the forecast period of 2024-2028.

The report analyses the Goat Milk Products Market by Product Type (Cheese, Butter, Yogurt, Others).

The report analyses the Goat Milk Products Market by product form (Fluid Products, Fermented Products, Frozen Products).

The report analyses the Goat Milk Products Market by End Use Industry (Commercial, Individual).

The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porter's Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, by product type, by product form, by end-use industry.

Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry have been analysed in the report.

Competitive Positioning

Ausnutria Dairy Corp. Ltd.

Goat Partners International Inc.

Emmi AG

Holle Baby Food AG

St. Helen's Farm

Hewitt's Dairy

Woolwich Dairy Inc.

Granarolo S.P.A.

Meyenberg Goat Milk

Redwood Hill Farm & Creamery

Key Topics Covered:



1. Market Background

1.1 Scope and Product Outlook

1.2 Executive Summary

1.3 Research Methodology



2. Strategic Recommendations

2.1 Focus on Enhanced Packaging & Branding

2.2 Focus on Quality Assurance & Certification



3. Global Goat Milk Products Market: Historic and Forecast

3.1 Impact Analysis of Macro Economic Factors on Goat Milk Products Market

3.2 Goat Milk Product Imports by Country, 2021

3.3 World's Top Goat Milk Producing Countries, 2022 (Million Metric Tonnes)

3.4 Global Goat Milk Products Market: Dashboard

3.5 Global Goat Milk Products Market: Market Size and CAGR, 2018-2028 (USD Million & CAGR)

3.6 Global Goat Milk Products Market: Market Volume and CAGR, 2018-2028 (000' Tonnes)

3.7 Average Selling Price Assessment of Goat Milk Products

3.8 Impact of COVID-19 on Goat Milk Products Market

3.9 Global Goat Milk Products Market Segmentation : By Product Type

3.9.1 Global Goat Milk Products Market, By Product Type Overview

3.9.2 Global Goat Milk Products Market Size, By Cheese, By Value, 2018H-2028F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.9.3 Global Goat Milk Products Market Size, By Butter, By Value, 2018H-2028F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.9.4 Global Goat Milk Products Market Size, By Yoghurt, By Value, 2018H-2028F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.9.5 Global Goat Milk Products Market Size, By Other Products, By Value, 2018H-2028F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.10 Global Goat Milk Products Market Segmentation : By Product Form

3.10.1 Global Goat Milk Products Market, By Product Form Overview

3.10.2 Global Goat Milk Products Market Size, By Fluid Products, By Value, 2018H-2028F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.10.3 Global Goat Milk Products Market Size, By Fermented Products, By Value, 2018H-2028F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.10.4 Global Goat Milk Products Market Size, By Frozen Products, By Value, 2018H-2028F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.11 Global Goat Milk Products Market Segmentation : By End Use Industry

3.11.1 Global Goat Milk Products Market, By End Use Industry Overview

3.11.2 Global Goat Milk Products Market Size, By Commercial, By Value, 2018H-2028F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.11.3 Global Goat Milk Products Market Size, By Individual, By Value, 2018H-2028F (USD Million & CAGR)



4. Global Goat Milk Products Market, Region Analysis

4.1 Regional Coverage of the Study

4.2 Regional Snapshot

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xd0fb9

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets