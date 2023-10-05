G.O.A.T. Paddle Announces Availability of New Elite 14 MM Performance Pickleball Paddle

Paddle Designed with Input from Touring Pros Brings Better Feel, Grab on the Ball and Leverage for Improved Shot-Making by All Pickleball Players

ESTERO, Fla., Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- G.O.A.T. Paddle, the high performance pickleball company created by and for top players and those who want to compete like them, today announced the availability of the G.O.A.T. Performance 14 mm Pickleball Paddle. The pinnacle of both power and performance, the new paddle was designed with direct input from professional players to enable all pickleball enthusiasts to unleash their true potential on the court.

The G.O.A.T. Performance has a 14 mm polymer core, which provides the right combination of responsiveness, control and power. Unique to the paddle is its woven carbon fiber surface that enhances spin and grip, enabling players to dominate their games with precise shot placement and devastating "winners." In addition, the new paddle brings the best in balance with its low swing weight that is crafted specifically for today's high-performance players.

"Our new Performance paddle is quickly becoming the pickleball weapon of choice by members of our Elite team and other pros who are competing internationally," said Ryan Reader, the company's CEO and co-founder. "We engineered the 14 mm paddle to equip competitive players with more than what they can find with typical mass-produced, off-the-shelf gear. In fact, players have told us that the G.O.A.T. Performance feels and plays as if it were custom designed to their individual needs. We are excited to see the strong early interest in the Performance paddle and encourage pickleball enthusiasts to demo it at upcoming events we host and sponsor."

G.O.A.T. Paddle is the sponsor of a series of pickleball tournaments and community events hosted by Paradise PB, a company also founded by Reader and G.O.A.T.'s co-founder Zach Higginson. Visit www.paradisepd.com to find a schedule of upcoming pickleball events primarily in G.O.A.T. Paddle's home state of Florida.

G.O.A.T. Paddle's USAPA-approved paddles and pickleball gear are available for purchase online with free shipping. Visit www.goatpaddle.com to purchase the G.O.A.T. Performance paddle and other gear, connect with the G.O.A.T. team members and keep up on the latest developments. Join the G.O.A.T. Paddle community on social media by following the company on Instagram at www.instagram.com/goatpaddle, Facebook at www.facebook.com/goatpaddle, TikTok at www.tiktok.com/@goatpaddle and Threads at www.threads.net/@goatpaddle. Contact G.O.A.T. Paddle via email at [email protected].

