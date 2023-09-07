G.O.A.T. Paddle Introduces Sponsorship Program to Support Pickleball Competitors at All Levels

Company Signs Former Top-10 Florida Junior Tennis Player, Alexa Schull, as First G.O.A.T Elite Team Member

ESTERO, Fla., Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- G.O.A.T. Paddle, the high performance pickleball company created by and for top players and those who want to compete like them, today introduced a multi-level sponsorship program and announced the signing of its first G.O.A.T. Elite team member. In line with the founders' mission to fuel the future of pickleball greatness, G.O.A.T., also known as the G reatest P addle O f A ll T ime, developed three categories for support and collaboration:

Alexa Schull, G.O.A.T. Paddle Elite Team Alexa Schull signs with G.O.A.T. Paddle Elite Team

Elite for touring pros who compete regularly in professional tournaments

for touring pros who compete regularly in professional tournaments Striker for DUPR-rated players who compete in amateur tournaments

for DUPR-rated players who compete in amateur tournaments Ambassador for community members who play socially on a regular basis and inspire others to join the growing pickleball movement

Click here to learn more about the program details and apply online.

In addition, G.O.A.T. Paddle today reported the signing of up-and-coming professional player, Alexa Schull, 16 years old, as the first member of the inaugural G.O.A.T. Elite team. A former top-ranked junior tennis player in Florida and the U.S., Schull, who lives and trains in Miami, will represent G.O.A.T. Paddle in national and regional tournaments while helping with brand awareness activities, including participation in marketing and promotional campaigns, special industry events and G.O.A.T.-led training programs for competitive players.

"We're building the ultimate pickleball business that began with our hosting of Paradise PB events in Southwest Florida and has grown to a global following because of G.O.A.T. Paddle," said Ryan Reader, the company's CEO and co-founder. "We have created more than a brand. G.O.A.T. represents a collective of pickleball fanatics who want to achieve GOAT status and now have the paddles in hand that can help them get there. Alexa Schull is an ideal brand ambassador and anchor for our new Elite team as we aim to collaborate with rising stars in our sport."

Reader continued, "As Zach and I hosted corporate events and trained elite pros, pickleball players asked us for help in designing the ideal paddles for competition. G.O.A.T. was literally born out of the trunks of our cars courtside. As players discovered our paddles' unmatched power and versatility, G.O.A.T. Paddle's business took off. Today, we're shipping product in six countries, expanding our line-up to include a range of paddles and gear, and formalizing collaborations with players like Alexa."

Zach Higginson, G.O.A.T. Paddle's COO and co-founder, added, "In addition to equipping pros and other tournament players, we're providing high schools and leagues with our paddles. At the same time, we're expanding our distribution from online only to include multiple retail locations. As we grow, we want to maintain the family feeling and sense of G.O.A.T. community that we created. It is what got us to this point in the first place. And there's nothing better than hearing a competitor yell 'baah' after hitting a winning shot. It is the G.O.A.T. way."

G.O.A.T. Paddle is the sponsor of pickleball tournaments and community events hosted by Paradise PB, a company founded by Reader and Higginson in 2022. Visit www.paradisepb.com to find a schedule of upcoming pickleball events primarily in G.O.A.T. Paddle's home state of Florida.

G.O.A.T. Paddle's USAPA-approved paddles and pickleball gear are available for purchase online with free shipping. Visit www.goatpaddle.com to choose your next paddle, connect with the G.O.A.T. team members and keep up on the latest developments. Join the G.O.A.T. Paddle community on social media by following the company on Instagram at www.instagram.com/goatpaddle, Facebook at www.facebook.com/goatpaddle, TikTok at www.tiktok.com/@goatpaddle and Threads at www.threads.net/@goatpaddle. Contact G.O.A.T. Paddle via email at [email protected]. Media contact: (858) 717-2310

SOURCE G.O.A.T. Paddle