G.O.A.T. Paddle Receives Official Approval for Presidential Paddle and Launches Accessibility Initiative for Pickleball Players Everywhere

ESTERO, Fla., Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- G.O.A.T. Paddle, a rapidly growing, family-owned pickleball paddle company built by players, for players, today announced a major milestone in its journey: the official approval of its flagship Presidential Paddle by the United States Pickleball Association (USAP).

The G.O.A.T. Paddle Presidential Series pickleball paddle, officially approved by the United States Pickleball Association (USAP), shown on court. The flagship paddle represents G.O.A.T. Paddle's commitment to high-performance design and its mission to make elite pickleball equipment more accessible to players at every level. The G.O.A.T. Paddle Presidential Series pickleball paddle, featuring a 100% foam core and officially approved under USA Pickleball PBCoR .43 standards, is displayed in a creative visual highlighting the brand's flagship, competition-ready design and people-first approach to accessibility in pickleball.

This approval certifies the Presidential Paddle as competition-ready and reinforces G.O.A.T. Paddle's commitment to performance, trust, and integrity within the sport. For the company and the community behind it, the milestone represents more than certification—it represents belief in a people-first approach to pickleball.

The Presidential Paddle stands as the highest standard within the G.O.A.T. Paddle lineup. Developed through extensive on-court testing, real-world competition, and direct player feedback, the paddle reflects the company's core philosophy: elite performance should feel powerful, intuitive, and accessible to players at every level.

"This approval isn't just a stamp," said Ryan Reader, Founder of G.O.A.T. Paddle. "It's validation that a people-first brand can build equipment players trust and believe in when it matters most."

A People-First Pricing Initiative

In conjunction with the Presidential Paddle approval, G.O.A.T. Paddle announced an immediate pricing initiative across its entire paddle lineup, aimed at removing barriers to high-performance pickleball equipment and expanding access to the sport.

Updated pricing, effective immediately, includes:

Presidential Series — $229.99 (previously $279)

Power Stealth Series — $199.99 (previously $249)

Control Stealth & Performance Series — $169.99 (previously $199)

Gravity Series — $129.99 (previously $139)

"At the heart of this decision is access," Reader added. "Pickleball has the power to change lives—physically, mentally, and socially. Access to great equipment should never be what holds someone back."

With this initiative, G.O.A.T. Paddle positions itself as one of the most accessible premium paddle brands in pickleball, while maintaining the same materials, construction standards, and performance expectations that define its products.

Fueling the BAHHHH Movement

The announcement also marks continued momentum behind the BAHHHH Movement, a grassroots rallying cry representing confidence, community, and connection on the pickleball court. From local parks to national events, players using G.O.A.T. Paddle and shouting "BAHHHH" have become symbols of a culture rooted in inclusivity and shared passion for the game.

That culture is gaining traction in key pickleball markets, including Long Island, New York.

"This shift will bring more players into the G.O.A.T. Paddle family," said Bryce Insalaco, Owner of L.I. Pickleball. "The intention is real. The value is real. This brand is for the players."

Built for the Future of Pickleball

As pickleball continues its rapid global growth, G.O.A.T. Paddle is positioning itself not just as a paddle manufacturer, but as a community builder within the sport. Through accessible pricing, grassroots partnerships, and player-driven innovation, the company aims to help grow pickleball at every level.

Players, clubs, retailers, and affiliates are invited to learn more and experience the movement at www.goatpaddle.com.

This is more than a paddle.

This is more than a price change.

This is pickleball—for the people.

BAHHHH.

