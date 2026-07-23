GOAT USA AND MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL UNVEIL NEW YORK METS COLLECTION

The Long Island-born lifestyle brand celebrates three generations of Mets fandom with an exclusive hometown collection

NEW YORK, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GOAT USA, the American casual lifestyle brand built on confidence, connection, and community, today announced the launch of an exclusive co-branded collection with Major League Baseball and the New York Mets. Rooted in the brand's Long Island heritage and inspired by three generations of Mets fandom, the collection celebrates a hometown connection that has been decades in the making.

The debut collection features GOAT USA's signature graphic tees and hoodies co-branded with the iconic Mets logo.

For GOAT USA Co-Founder TJ Cristina, the partnership is deeply personal. His grandmother, Antoinette Cristina, purchased Mets season tickets during the team's inaugural 1962 season, beginning a family tradition that has endured for more than six decades, and positioning the Cristina family as the Mets longest-tenured season ticket holders. Those same seats have remained in the family through the Miracle Mets, the 1986 World Series championship, and countless memories shared across generations.

"My grandparents started this tradition, and it's stayed with our family ever since," said TJ Cristina, Co-Founder of GOAT USA. "The Mets have always been part of our family's story, so seeing GOAT USA alongside the team that has meant so much to us and Mets fans everywhere is incredibly special. This collection brings together the passion of all Mets fans and everything we've built with GOAT USA."

"As a pitcher, consistency is super important," said Nolan McLean, pitcher for the New York Mets. "That's what I appreciate the most about GOAT USA. You can tell there is real passion behind every piece. The quality, the fit, the attention to detail, everything is built the right way."

Founded in 2016 by three friends, Rich Alfaro, TJ Cristina, and Dylan McLaughlin, GOAT USA began selling T-shirts from a folding table at youth sports tournaments on Long Island. It grew through the communities it showed up in, spreading by word of mouth from teammates and families to entire towns. Ten years later, the brand attends hundreds of events a year and is carried in 1,000+ wholesale doors and nine standalone GOAT USA stores nationwide.

This collection arrives as GOAT USA marks its 10th anniversary, a milestone for a brand that started on local sidelines and is now partnering with one of the hometown teams that helped inspire its founders.

The collection is available beginning Friday, July 24th at the Mets Team Store at Citi Field, goatusa.com and GOAT USA retail doors, and will be available at www.fanatics.com and www.MLBShop.com in August.

About GOAT USA: Founded in 2016 in a Long Island basement by Rich Alfaro, TJ Cristina, and Dylan McLaughlin, GOAT USA is the American casual lifestyle brand built on confidence, connection, and passion. Designed for everyday greatness and rooted in community, GOAT USA inspires every person to be the greatest version of themselves. For more information, visit www.goatusa.com.

About MLB: Major League Baseball (MLB) is the most historic professional sports league in the United States and consists of 30 member clubs in the U.S. and Canada, representing the highest level of professional baseball. Led by Commissioner Robert D. Manfred, Jr., MLB has achieved three straight years of total attendance gains for the first time in 18 years and remains the best-attended sports league in the world. Since 2023, historic rule changes have improved the quality of play on the field, emphasizing speed and athleticism at a better pace. In 2025, MLB had its third straight season clocking in with an average game time of 2:40 or below for the first time in 40 years. Viewership of MLB games nationally, locally, on MLB.TV and in Canada and Japan all increased over last year, with most platforms achieving double-digit percentage increases. Game Seven of the thrilling 2025 World Series presented by Capital One averaged 51.0 million viewers combined across the United States, Canada, and Japan, making the 11-inning contest the most-watched MLB game in 34 years, dating back to Game Seven of the 1991 World Series. MLB.TV set another consumption record this season with 19.4 billion minutes watched, an increase of +34% over last year. The MLB App registered its most-trafficked season ever with daily traffic increasing by +18% over 2024. As the league expanded its marketing efforts and promotion of star players like reigning Most Valuable Players Shohei Ohtani and Aaron Judge, MLB has significantly increased its younger fan base as evidenced through viewership, social media, ticket purchasing, and participation metrics. Through its MLB Together social responsibility efforts, MLB remains committed to making a positive impact in the communities of the U.S., Canada and throughout the world. With the continued success of MLB Network, MLB digital platforms, international events like the World Baseball Classic, and local media production and distribution, MLB continues to find innovative ways for its fans to enjoy America's National Pastime and a truly global game. To learn more about MLB, please visit mlb.com .

CONTACT:

[email protected]

SOURCE GOAT USA