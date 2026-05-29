GOAT USA KICKS OFF SUMMER BY SURPRISING HAMPTONS-BOUND COMMUTERS WITH BLADE FLIGHTS

New York creators Alex Day and Ginger Burlew upgraded Hamptons-bound commuters from transit lines to Blade flights out East, launching a summer of unexpected GOAT USA experiences.

NEW YORK, May 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GOAT USA, the American casual lifestyle brand known for its classic, comfortable apparel, kicked off its summer "Legendary Upgrade" this weekend by surprising unsuspecting Hamptons-bound travelers in New York City and flying them out East.

The activation was the first of four legendary upgrade moments this summer. In partnership with Blade Urban Air Mobility, Inc. ("BLADE"), GOAT USA personalities Alex Day and Ginger Burlew approached travelers waiting in transit lines with the ultimate summer upgrade: skip the traffic and get to the Hamptons in minutes with BLADE.

More surprise drops are still on deck throughout June. Dates and Locations remain under wraps until the moment Alex and Ginger show up.

"We started this brand by showing up where our audience already was — sports fields, schools, beach towns and local communities — creating a loyal following through genuine connection," said Dylan McLaughlin, Co-Founder of GOAT USA. "The Legendary Upgrade is the same idea, just airborne. And it reflects GOAT USA's broader mission of elevating everyday experiences – making the ordinary extraordinary."

"We were walking up to people anticipating sitting in traffic or waiting for packed trains knowing exactly how brutal that trip can be," said Alex Day. "I honestly hate Hamptons traffic, so getting to pull people out of those lines and onto a BLADE flight felt unreal. The mood shift happened instantly. Everyone went from frustrated to celebrating."

The Legendary Upgrade is GOAT USA elevating everyday experiences in unexpected ways for the community that built the brand. Fans can follow @goatusa on Instagram and TikTok to watch the first upgrade and track which lineup gets transformed next.

About GOAT USA Founded in 2016 in a Long Island basement by Rich Alfaro, TJ Cristina, and Dylan McLaughlin, GOAT USA is the American casual lifestyle brand built on confidence, connection, and passion. Designed for everyday greatness and rooted in community, GOAT USA inspires every person to be the greatest version of themselves. For more information, visit www.goatusa.com.

CONTACT:

[email protected]

SOURCE GOAT USA