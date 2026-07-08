GOAT USA AND MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL TEAM UP FOR NEW YORK YANKEES COLLECTION

The Long Island-born lifestyle brand brings its signature everyday style to an iconic New York baseball franchise

NEW YORK, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GOAT USA, the American casual lifestyle brand built on confidence, connection, and community, today announced the launch of an exclusive co-branded collection with Major League Baseball and the New York Yankees. The collection brings together two New York-born institutions united by a shared belief that greatness is earned every day.

The debut drop features GOAT USA's signature graphic tees and hoodies co-branded with the iconic Yankees logo.

GOAT USA

"Growing up around New York, the Yankees were a part of the fabric of everyday life and this partnership is a dream come true," said Dylan McLaughlin, Co-Founder of GOAT USA. "This collection is for the fans who wear their pride every day, not just on game days. That's exactly who GOAT USA was built for."

"When GOAT USA reached out about partnering together, I was all in," said Ben Rice, first baseman for the New York Yankees. "I love that GOAT USA represents confidence and being the greatest version of yourself. The GOAT USA x New York Yankees collection truly is the greatest collaboration of all time."

Founded in 2016 by three friends, Rich Alfaro, TJ Cristina, and Dylan McLaughlin, GOAT USA began selling T-shirts from a folding table at youth sports tournaments on Long Island. It grew through the communities it showed up in, spreading by word of mouth from teammates and families to entire towns. Ten years later, the brand attends hundreds of events a year and is carried in 1,000+ wholesale doors and nine standalone GOAT USA stores nationwide.

This collection arrives as GOAT USA marks its 10th anniversary, a milestone for a brand that started on local sidelines and is now stitched into one of the most storied names in sports.

The collection is available beginning Wednesday, July 1 at goatusa.com and GOAT USA retail doors, and will be available at the Yankees team store, www.fanatics.com, and www.MLBShop.com later this month.

About GOAT USA: Founded in 2016 in a Long Island basement by Rich Alfaro, TJ Cristina, and Dylan McLaughlin, GOAT USA is the American casual lifestyle brand built on confidence, connection, and passion. Designed for everyday greatness and rooted in community, GOAT USA inspires every person to be the greatest version of themselves. For more information, visit www.goatusa.com.

About MLB: Major League Baseball (MLB) is the most historic professional sports league in the United States and consists of 30 member clubs in the U.S. and Canada, representing the highest level of professional baseball. Led by Commissioner Robert D. Manfred, Jr., MLB has achieved three straight years of total attendance gains for the first time in 18 years and remains the best-attended sports league in the world. Since 2023, historic rule changes have improved the quality of play on the field, emphasizing speed and athleticism at a better pace. In 2025, MLB had its third straight season clocking in with an average game time of 2:40 or below for the first time in 40 years. Viewership of MLB games nationally, locally, on MLB.TV and in Canada and Japan all increased over last year, with most platforms achieving double-digit percentage increases. Game Seven of the thrilling 2025 World Series presented by Capital One averaged 51.0 million viewers combined across the United States, Canada, and Japan, making the 11-inning contest the most-watched MLB game in 34 years, dating back to Game Seven of the 1991 World Series. MLB.TV set another consumption record this season with 19.4 billion minutes watched, an increase of +34% over last year. The MLB App registered its most-trafficked season ever with daily traffic increasing by +18% over 2024. As the league expanded its marketing efforts and promotion of star players like reigning Most Valuable Players Shohei Ohtani and Aaron Judge, MLB has significantly increased its younger fan base as evidenced through viewership, social media, ticket purchasing, and participation metrics. Through its MLB Together social responsibility efforts, MLB remains committed to making a positive impact in the communities of the U.S., Canada and throughout the world. With the continued success of MLB Network, MLB digital platforms, international events like the World Baseball Classic, and local media production and distribution, MLB continues to find innovative ways for its fans to enjoy America's National Pastime and a truly global game. To learn more about MLB, please visit mlb.com.

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SOURCE GOAT USA