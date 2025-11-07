GOATT Golf Club Hosts Inaugural Two-Day Event at Erin Hills & The Legend at Merril Hills

MILWAUKEE, Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GOATT Golf Club successfully hosted its inaugural member event at Erin Hills Golf Course, home to the 2017 U.S. Open and one of America's Top 100 courses along with 18 holes at the Legend at Merril Hills on July 28-29, 2025. Bringing together members and players from 13 clubs within its network for two unforgettable days of championship-level golf, camaraderie and community spirit.

The Erin Hills/Legend event marked an impressive achievement for GOATT Golf Club as they continue to revolutionize the modern golf membership with their innovative app-based platform that blends access, flexibility and community.

The Erin Hills/Legend event marked an impressive achievement for GOATT Golf Club. Post this

"Seeing golfers from so many different clubs come together at a two great courses like Erin Hills and Merril Hills was incredible," noted Bryan Benishek, Co-founder of GOATT Golf Club. "It exemplified our vision, that GOATT members can experience world-class golf without traditional barriers."

Expanding Access to Top 100 Courses

Following the success of its Erin Hills/Merril Hills event, GOATT Golf Club recently unveiled plans to host additional tournaments and member experiences at other Top 100 courses nationwide over the coming months. These exclusive events form part of its mission of connecting passionate golfers through access to exclusive destinations and creating a like-minded community.

"The response has been amazing!" noted Travis Frea, Co-Founder of GOATT Golf Club. "This is only the start of what GOATT will provide its members across the country!"

As only limited membership spots remain, golfers are encouraged to join now to become part of the growing GOATT network. Sign up at: https://goatt.golf/goatt-application/

Discover GOATT Golf Club

GOATT Golf Club provides modern, flexible memberships designed for golfers who value freedom, access and genuine connections. Their app links members directly with private courses nationwide without waitlists, hidden fees or middlemen, making tee time bookings easy!

Membership Benefits + Features

Flexible Access to Premium Golf: Play at top-tier golf courses with no hurdles

Play at top-tier golf courses with no hurdles Nationwide Network of Private Clubs : Enjoy access to premier private and semi-private clubs across the United States

: Enjoy access to premier private and semi-private clubs across the United States App Access Designed for Golfers : With the GOATT app, golfers can seamlessly browse courses, plan trips and book tee times all from within their mobile device.

: With the GOATT app, golfers can seamlessly browse courses, plan trips and book tee times all from within their mobile device. Interactive Course Map : Unlock new destinations by exploring and discovering them using GOATT's exclusive nationwide map of partner clubs.

: Unlock new destinations by exploring and discovering them using GOATT's exclusive nationwide map of partner clubs. Authentic Community : Join other golf enthusiasts who share your enthusiasm.

: Join other golf enthusiasts who share your enthusiasm. Experiences From Local Hosts : Gain insider tips and personalized experiences from your host at every course!

: Gain insider tips and personalized experiences from your host at every course! Transparent Pricing: With one single initiation fee and flexible plans, nationwide access and member-exclusive events become possible.

Are You Ready to Tee Off?

At GOATT Golf, it's more than just about where to play it's also about who you play with! Apply today at goatt.golf

Follow GOATT Golf Club on Facebook and Instagram for updates, and become part of an innovative community that's revolutionizing how we play golf!

Media Contact:

Bryan Benishek

[email protected]

SOURCE GOATT Golf Club